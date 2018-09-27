KANAB, Kane County — A 37-year-old man was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash this week near Navajo Lake, the Kane County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

The body of David Montoya, of Salt Lake City, was discovered Tuesday morning near his wrecked ATV, according to Sheriff's Chief Deputy Alan Alldredge.

Investigators believe Montoya was riding Monday night on the North Fork Road when he failed to make a turn and crashed into a large rock, Alldredge said.

"The ATV flipped on its side fatally injuring Mr. Montoya. He also had a dog with him that was not injured," he said.

Investigators believe Montoya was staying at a nearby cabin, but he was staying in the cabin by himself, even though he knew people in other cabins, Alldredge said. Because of that, no one was aware Montoya was missing.

It wasn't until the next morning that passers-by spotted the wreck, he said. The crash remained under investigation Thursday.