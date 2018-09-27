MIDVALE — Two people were taken into custody following a chase early Thursday that police say was connected to the investigation of a homicide in West Valley City Wednesday night.

A man and woman were being questioned by West Valley police Thursday to find out what they know about the shooting death of a 26-year-old man. As of 9 a.m. they had not formally been arrested.

Their detention follows a fatal shooting about 10 p.m. Wednesday. Three acquaintances were driving in a car near 3030 W. 3500 South when two men, 26 and 24, got into an argument, said West Valley police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku. At some point during the fight, the 26-year-old man hit the 24-year-old man with a bottle, she said. The 24-year-old man reacted by fatally shooting the man in the abdomen, Vainuku said.

The woman driving the car pulled over and called 911. The alleged shooter was gone when police arrived. Vainuku said, however, that detectives know the man's name.

The victim was identified Thursday as 26-year-old Victor Manuel Garcia Jr.

Overnight, West Valley police worked leads and developed information about who the suspected gunman was with and what car that acquaintance had, Vainuku said.

That car was spotted about 4 a.m. near 7800 South and 900 East with three people in it, she said. The driver sped away when officers attempted to pull them over.

The eight-minute chase went through Cottonwood Heights, Sandy and Midvale and reached speeds of about 80 mph, Vainuku said. It ended when the fleeing vehicle hit a curb hard at a high of speed near 7350 S. State. The impact from the collision disabled the car.

Two people were detained, Vainuku said. A third person in the car ran off and was not found. It was unknown Thursday if that man was the alleged gunman.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.