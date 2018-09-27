SALT LAKE CITY — The Senate Judiciary Committee held its assessment of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Thursday, measuring the candidate’s character and credibility as a candidate.
Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testified before the committee Thursday about her allegations against Kavanaugh, who, she said, sexually assaulted her during high school.
Ford testified first on the day. We’ve collected video clips from the powerful moments of her testimony and shared them below:
Warning: What follows is graphic in nature and could be objectionable to some readers.
"I yelled hoping that someone downstairs might hear me, and I tried to get away from him.”
New York Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse pledges to Dr. Ford:
"However long it takes, in whatever forum I can do it, whenever it's possible, I will do whatever's in my power to make sure that your claims get a full and proper investigation, and not just this."
"The laughter, the uproarious laughter between the two, and their having fun at my expense. I was underneath one of them while the two laughed. Two friends having a really good time with one another."
Asked her strongest memory, Dr. Ford says, "The laughter, the uproarious laughter between the two, and their having fun at my expense." "I was underneath one of them while the two laughed. Two friends having a really good time with one another." https://t.co/UsreyDVcNC pic.twitter.com/cqNWY4ukOs— World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) September 27, 2018
Feinstein: "So what you are telling us is this could not be a case of mistaken identity?"
Christine Blasey Ford: "Absolutely not."
Ford is sworn-in:
Ford jokes that she needs caffeine:
"I am here today not because I want to be. I am terrified. I am here because I believe it is my civic duty to tell you what happened to me while Brett Kavanaugh and I were in high school."
"The details about that night that bring me here today are the ones I will never forget. They have been seared into my memory and have haunted me episodically as an adult."
"I believed he was going to rape me. ... I thought Brett was going to accidentally kill me."
"I convinced myself that because Brett did not rape me, I should just move on and just pretend that it didn't happen. Over the years, I told very, very few friends that I had this traumatic experience."
"Talking about it caused more reliving of the trauma, so I tried not to speak about it or discuss it.
"All sexual assault victims should be able to decide for themselves whether their private experience is made public."
"I thought it was my civic duty to relay the information I had about Mr Kavanaugh's conduct.”
Earlier:
The hearing began at 8 a.m. MDT.
Sen. Chuck Grassley interrupted Ranking Member Sen. Dianne Feinstein as she gave her opening remarks and greeted Dr. Ford.
Feinstein: "This is not a trial for Dr. Blasey Ford. This is a job interview for Brett Kavanaugh."
