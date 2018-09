The Church announced plans Thursday to supply families and community agencies with “finished good” such pasta, pancake mix and flour — rather than raw wheat which can be difficult to process at home.

“In the next several years we anticipate increasing food donations to community charities by more than 20 million pounds annually,” said Bishop Gérald Caussé, Presiding Bishop of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

