SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Sept. 27.

Your morning headlines:

Speaking in Utah, Anita Hill says the integrity of the U.S. Supreme Court is at stake as the Senate considers SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Read more.

Faith leaders spoke at the G20 Interfaith Forum about how religion can play a bigger role in global politics. Read more.

Utah State professor reassigned to work from home after a lawsuit alleging sexual assault. Read more.

The University of Utah’s basketball team has some returning seniors who are embracing a challenge of newcomers. Read more.

The Inland Port Authority Board will slow down after its controversial start. Read more.

