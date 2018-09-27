Jacquelyn Martin, AP
Brett Kavanaugh, with his wife Ashley Estes Kavanaugh, answers questions during a FOX News interview, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Washington, about allegations of sexual misconduct against the Supreme Court nominee.

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Sept. 27.

Your morning headlines:

Speaking in Utah, Anita Hill says the integrity of the U.S. Supreme Court is at stake as the Senate considers SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Read more.

Faith leaders spoke at the G20 Interfaith Forum about how religion can play a bigger role in global politics. Read more.

Utah State professor reassigned to work from home after a lawsuit alleging sexual assault. Read more.

The University of Utah’s basketball team has some returning seniors who are embracing a challenge of newcomers. Read more.

The Inland Port Authority Board will slow down after its controversial start. Read more.

Morning national headlines:

  • Kavanaugh hearing: What to watch as Christine Blasey Ford heads to Capitol Hill [The New York Times]
  • A day that will resonate in history [CNN]
  • China urges U.S. to stop 'slander' after Trump's election claims [Al Jazeera
  • Russia dismisses claims that spy poisoning suspect is military colonel [Wall Street Journal]
  • Florence’s slow-motion havoc leaves thousands of evacuees in limbo [The New York Times]
Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
