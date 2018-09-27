The Senate Judiciary Committee’s assessment of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh shifts today from a review of the qualifications of the candidate to the character and credibility of the candidate. Follow the Deseret News opinion team's live analysis of the proceedings.

Who to watch

Sen. Jeff Flake — His vote is in question following the several allegations against Kavanaugh. He gave a passionate speech yesterday urging everyone involved to not strip Christine Blasey Ford or Kavanaugh of their humanity.

Prosecutor Rachel Mitchell.

Utah's senators — Both sit on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Sen. Cory Booker — He tried several times during Kavanaugh’s initial hearing to delay or obstruct the proceedings. He also is considering a Democratic run for president in 2020.

Sen. Kamala Harris — Her actions have so far mirrored Sen. Booker’s.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein — She first gave the account of Ford national attention and delivered the details to the FBI.

What to watch

Will the special prosecutor be aggressive, trying to undermine credibility? Or will she be compassionate and coax out Ford's story?

Will GOP senators refrain from jumping in during their "time"?

Will Sen. Booker and Sen. Harris continue to make this hearing about their 2020 ambitions?

Will GOP senators come across as uncaring, harsh or dismissive of Ford?

Will Democrat senators overreach in their questioning of Judge Kavanaugh?

How credible will Ford be?

How credible will Kavanaugh be?

MICHAEL REYNOLDS Christine Blasey Ford is sworn in before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Senate Judiciary Committee will hear from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who says he sexually assaulted her. (Michael Reynolds/Pool Image via AP)

The latest:

9:25 a.m.

Sen. Patrick Leahy calls for an FBI investigation into all of the allegations against Kavanaugh. He commended Dr. Ford by saying, “Bravery is contagious.” The Democrats are spending a great deal of their allotted time bolstering the credibility of Dr. Ford. She is credible on her own. It remains unclear what the Republicans, through Rachel Mitchell, are attempting to do. One-third of the questioning time has been used without anything critical emerging.

9:05 a.m.

Republicans on the committee may not have properly strategized their use of prosecutor Rachel Mitchell to ask their questions. In her initial five minutes (which were Sen. Grassley’s five minutes), Mitchell used a very common approach in such questioning by working to establish rapport and trust with Dr. Ford. This simply cannot be done in five minute increments. In her career field, Mitchell is likely used to having unlimited time for lines of questioning. (This can be helpful for victims to be able to share their story.) It is not likely to be as effective in the alternating five-minutes-at-a-time pattern of this hearing.

MICHAEL REYNOLDS Phoenix prosecutor Rachel Mitchell asks questions to Christine Blasey Ford before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 in Washington. (Michael Reynolds/Pool Image via AP)

8:55 a.m.

For the first time, members of the committee and the general public have heard the voice of Dr. Ford. Her voice is not her voice alone, but carries the credibility and weight of countless victims across the country. She strongly stated that victims have the right to choose when and how to share their stories.

Her description of the treatment she and her family have experienced is a sad indication of the politicization of this process and the dehumanizing contempt that is plaguing the nation.

8:35 a.m.

Sen. Feinstein in her opening statement reminded members of the committee that this was not to be a trial of Dr. Ford but a job interview for Judge Kavanaugh.

8:20 a.m.

The call for open minds has been loud from all sides leading into this morning’s hearing. Scott Rasmussen, who has been tracking public views on the current proceedings said this morning, “While most political figures appear to have firmly made up their mind to back either Judge Brett Kavanaugh or Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, voters are less committed.

"Among all voters, 54 percent have not yet formed a strong opinion of Kavanaugh. But 19 percent have a 'Very Favorable' opinion and 27 percent a 'Very Unfavorable' view.

"As for Ford, 50 percent either don't know who she is or don't know enough to form an opinion. Another 22 percent don't have a strong opinion of her. Eleven percent have a 'Very Favorable' opinion and 17 percent a 'Very Unfavorable' one.

"This openness among the nation's voters adds to the high stakes for both at today's Judiciary Committee hearings.”

8:10 a.m.

This may be the first Judiciary Committee hearing ever to begin with an apology. Chairman Grassley apologized to both Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh for the sad incivility shown to them both. Will the members of the committee demonstrate the civility Grassley has called for, or will politics prevail?