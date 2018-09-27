Logan leads the state as the most-improved team so far this season, moving from 2-8 in 2017 to 6-0 this year, an improvement of 6.0 games.

Davis (1-8 to 4-1) and North Sanpete (0-10 to 3-3) are 5.0 games better after six weeks of play. (The NCAA calculates this by taking the difference in year-to-year victories and the difference in losses, adding the two numbers and dividing by 2.)

Unbeatens

After six weeks of the 2018 season, six teams remain unbeaten and eight have yet to win. During the rest of the regular season, just one game matches undefeated teams and it’s this week: Logan at Sky View in Class 4A’s Region 12. No remaining games pair any of the winless squads.

Of the unbeaten teams, one resides in Class 6A — Bingham (Region 4) — two in 5A – Olympus (Region 6) and Corner Canyon (Region 7), the two in Class 4A and one in 1A – Milford (South). Should Corner Canyon and Olympus stay undefeated through the regular season, they’d meet in the semifinal round of the state tournament.

Postseason preview

The playoffs for most classifications are four weeks away — and just three weeks away in Classes 3A and 2A. This week, a Bingham victory over Lone Peak coupled with a Westlake loss to Pleasant Grove guarantees the Miners a postseason appearance for the 30th straight season. American Fork, Hunter and Riverton also secured berths by winning. Other teams clinched at least a tie for a playoff spot by winning.

All of classes 3A, 2A and 1A qualify for the playoffs just by fielding a team, so 32 schools have already secured tournament berths. Yet, Class 1A doesn’t begin Region play until next week.

First-time meeting

Box Elder at Farmington

This week’s most-played rivalries

(min. 50 games)

Six games pit teams that have faced each other at least 50 times. They’re listed in order of most games played with the series leader mentioned first.

Spanish Fork at Payson – 98th meeting – SF, 50-43-4 since 1917. The Dons enjoy an 11-game winning streak over the Lions and leads the series 49-43-4. The series is tied with Bear River-Box Elder for the most-played active rivalry and tied for the second most-played all-time (behind East-West, who have played 112 times, but not since 2012).

Richfield at North Sanpete – 70th – Richfield, 41-26-2 since 1923. Richfield shut out NS 29-0 last season to end North Summit’s three-game winning streak in the series.

Cedar vs. Hurricane – 68th – Cedar, 46-18-3 since 1949 and has won the last two.

Logan at Sky View – 57th – Logan, 32-24 since 1964. SV has taken the last four over the Grizzlies. The series is the fifth longest uninterrupted active series in the state.

Davis vs. Weber – 53rd – Davis, 36-13-3 since 1926. Weber won 42-9 last year to snap Davis’ seven-game winning streak in the series.

Highland vs. Olympus – 51st – Highland, 30-20 since 1958. Highland has taken three of the last four.

In the 27th Battle for the Sword, Northridge invades Layton leading the series 19-7. They’ve split their last four meetings.

Milestones

Skyline seeks its 450th win as the Eagles host Murray. Manti takes the field for the 500th time in its 51 seasons of football.

Among coaches, Mark Wootton directs his 300th contest in 28 years. That includes stints at North Sanpete (129 games), Mountain Crest (141) and currently at Pleasant Grove (30th). Wootton becomes the 10th Utah prep mentor to coach at least 300 games. At Highland, Brody Benson coaches his 150th contest in 13 seasons, all with the Rams.

Top 5 current winning steaks

Milford – 12 games

Logan – 7

Bingham, Olympus, Sky View – 6

From last week

Carbon beat Emery 16-9 to claim the Coal Bucket — the traveling trophy between the two schools — for just the third time in 28 attempts. The Dinos also snapped a state-high 32-game losing streak that began just over three years ago. The skid was the seventh longest in state history. Ben Lomond now owns the longest current losing streak at 19 games.

Career stat update

Here’s this week’s update on players who rank in the top-20 in all-time career performances that Felt’s Facts has been tracking this season. The list is alphabetical by school and then by player.

Orem’s Cooper Legas ranks:

Eighth in total offense – 9,643 yards – and is 226 yards away from seventh and 304 shy of the top-5.

Ninth in passing yards – 7,488 – and needs 82 to reach eighth.

15th (tied) in touchdown passes – 72 – and requires three more to make the top-10.

Orem’s Puka Nacua ranks:

First in touchdown receptions – 45 – with Jordan’s Spencer Curtis (2013-16).

Second in receiving yards – 3,851 – and needs 638 to reach the state record.

Seventh in receptions – 196 – and is six away from the top 5 and 57 shy of the state record.

Pine View’s Connor Brooksby ranks:

Third in field goals – 27 – and needs one more to tie for second and nine more to reach first.

Fourth (tied) in extra points – 170 – and six short of third and 49 off the state record.

Taylorsville’s Dane Leituala ranks: