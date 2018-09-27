Lehi-Skyridge dominated Maple Mountain Tuesday to go 3-0 in Region 8 volleyball action.

Outside hitter Kenadee Christensen was the star for the Falcons as she had eight aces from the service line to go with seven kills as Skyridge won in straight sets 25-9, 25-11, 25-11.

Setter Kaitlin Standifird had 24 assists as she set up Christensen and Chelsea Greenwood, who also had seven kills. Greenwood also had nine digs.

Alice Ellsworth and Standifird led the way at the net with two blocks while Tylee Fuller added four aces.

Skyridge will now host Springville (1-2 in Region 8) on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. Maple Mountain falls to 1-2 in league play and will next play at Springville on Tuesday October 2.