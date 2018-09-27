Former Toronto Raptor and current San Antonio Spurs All-Star Demar DeRozan had only good things to say about fellow international traveler and teammate Jakob Poeltl during Media Day on Monday.

“Hell of a player. One of the toughest big man I've ever played with," said DeMar DeRozan, according to Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio. "(He's) agile, runs the floor, protects the rim. Probably sets one of the hardest screens I've ever felt."

DeRozan, of course, played with Poeltl in each of the former Ute star’s two seasons as a professional — the pair were traded to the Spurs this summer — and, according to 247Sports, DeRozan believes that under the Spurs and head coach Gregg Popovich’s tutelage Poeltl will truly thrive as much as any player on the Spurs' roster and the All-Star swingman has already made that clear to his new head coach in advance of training camp.

"I think just being here (San Antonio), being under Pop (Gregg Popovich), being in under a new situation, I think you'll definitely get a chance to thrive at a high level," said DeRozan. "I even told Pop I was high on him."

Where do the Utes rank in the Pac-12: sixth or seventh?

Ahead of this weekend’s college football games the Arizona Daily Star, as well as FanSided’s Autzen Zoo, ranked the 12 teams that make up the Pac-12 conference.

Both publications were in agreement as to who is No. 1 on the West Coast, with the Stanford Cardinal claiming the top spot.

As for the Utes, the Arizona Daily Star has Utah seventh, noting that “the Utes still seem like a team waiting to reach its full potential. Beating Washington State in Pullman wouldn’t turn any heads or pop any eyes, but it would provide some confidence heading into what could be a season-defining game at Stanford next week.”

Autzen Zoo, meanwhile, believes in Utah a little bit more, with the Utes’ coming in at sixth in their power rankings.

“How to move up in the hierarchy: Don’t play games!” sportswriter Alex Weber wrote. “This is the third team in the top half to have not even played a game this past weekend. Utah took some necessary time off after being bested by two touchdowns against a much superior Washington squad. They’ve still been good this season, and that misstep against U-Dub is the only blemish on their record. They’re winning when they should and not when they shouldn’t. Average. Middle of the road. So sixth out of twelve seems right.”

Utah’s uniform combo for the Washington State game (BlockU)

Washington State football chat transcript (The Spokesman-Review)

Austin Nivison of 247Sports ranked the Top 10 college football games of the upcoming weekend and lo and behold Utah-Washington State is on the list.

The contest pitting the Utes against the Cougars came in at No. 10, and Nivison explained his choice, saying “the Utes fought hard against a good Washington team a couple of Saturdays ago, and Washington State had USC on the ropes before letting them get away last weekend.

“The Cougars and the Utes are both in search of their first Pac-12 win, and one of them will have it by the time Sunday rolls around. It will be a battle between Utah’s fantastic defense and Washington State’s explosive offense.”

Also on the list were No. 19 Oregon at No. 24 Cal (No. 7), No. 20 BYU at No. 11 Washington (No. 5) and No. 7 Stanford at No. 8 Notre Dame (No. 2).