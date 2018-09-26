ST. GEORGE — It almost seems as if he never left.

Dixie High football coach Blaine Monkres is back as he prepares his team for a big Region 9 matchup versus Pine View this Friday.

Monkres returned to coach at Dixie this season after spending seven years coaching at the St. George school while accumulating two state championships from 2008 to 2014. He left wanting to pursue opportunities in the Salt Lake City area, along with his wife, Kim Monkres, who worked several years with the Utah High School Activities Association.

The move to Salt Lake saw Blaine take on the Riverton head coaching duties until the unexpected move of Monkres' replacement at Dixie, coach Andy Stokes, to Timpview left an opening at Dixie.

(Andy) Stokes was my assistant, so he just sort of built on what we did, so that’s been a good thing. A lot of things are the same with the assistant coaches. It’s nice not having to start from scratch and just get rolling from where I left off Dixie head coach Blaine Monkres

“All the cards just fell into place, and I’m thankful for that,” Monkres said. “I planned on being at Riverton for a while, but my wife being down here really was the big thing that made my decision. It was just a lucky thing, really.”

Indeed Kim had recently moved back down to St. George, with the opportunity to be closer to her central in Blaine's decision to leave Riverton for his old job.

What Blaine found upon his return was largely what he left after the 2014 championship season.

James Edward Coach Blaine Monkres

Dixie is off to a 4-1 start and is 2-0 in Region 9 play. It's done so by relying on its solid defense which helped secure a tough 13-7 slugfest over Region 9 rival Snow Canyon last week.

“I’m not sure we have just one standout, but we’re really good as a team,” Monkres said. “Defense has been really good for us all year and it’s just been a real solid effort for the defense and the offense so far this year.”

Leading the defense, according to Monkres are seniors Jake Staheli and Conner Walden, with receiver Nate Mahi and offensive lineman Slayde Kolb leading things on offense.

Jake Staheli, linebacker

"They've been real good leading things and bringing everyone else up to speed throughout the year. It's important to have good senior leaders with any team and fortunately we have those this year," Blaine said.

Much like things haven't changed much for Dixie since Blaine left, things largely haven't changed for Pine View, which enters Friday's game with an identical record to that of the Flyers.

“It’s always a big game for both of us and it always seems like this game will give whoever wins a leg-up on who wins region,” Monkres said. “Obviously Desert Hills is always there as well, and we’ll still have to go against them, but yeah, this is a big one. It always is.”

Dixie hosts the matchup with kickoff set for 7 p.m.