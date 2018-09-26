PROVO — BYU receiver Aleva Hifo's talent and potential have always been there, although the consistency wasn't, through his first two years playing at the collegiate level. But through further dedication and focus, that consistency has improved this year, in establishing himself as the Cougars' most reliable playmaker on the outside.

Much like the case for the Cougars' offensive numbers in general, Hifo's don't jump off the page, given his 12 receptions through four games and 82 yards rushing, along with one notable touchdown, which came on a throw to Moroni Laulu-Pututau in the win over Wisconsin. But his impact has been felt, whether it be catching the football or as one of the primary options on a fly-sweep, a play that has largely defined the changes on offense under the new coaching staff.

"He's just made personal commitments to work harder and sacrifice a lot of his time," said BYU receivers coach Fesi Sitake. "He had a great offseason and he's spent a lot more time on all the details and it shows. Credit to him for putting the work in."

Hifo arrived at BYU just prior to the 2016 season, just a few years after his close friend and high school teammate Sione Takitaki. He was able to garner playing time immediately upon arrival, showing a skill set that reminded coaches of a young Reno Mahe, who starred at wideout for the Cougars before going on to play several seasons in the NFL.

" I think he's such a dynamic player and he's smart, and you have to be smart to operate in this offense. " BYU head coach Kalani Sitake on receiver Aleva Hifo

"You don't want to put a comparison like that on a guy, but yeah, that's what I thought of when I first saw him work out here," Sitake noted. "I always saw film on him, but I really was blown away by his upside when I first saw him up close in coaching him, after I arrived here at BYU."

Sitake arrived at BYU just prior to the 2018 spring practice session and has been working with the 5-foot-10, 187 pound Menifee, California native to tap his tremendous potential.

Much like the case for the entire team, Hifo took his preparations for the season much more seriously, looking to prove a reliable option in a relatively inexperienced wide receiver group entering the season.

"I can't tell you how many times I've practiced that fly-sweep and other things. I've definitely prepared better this year than I have my other two years," Hifo said. "And fortunately it's paying off. But I still need to make more plays. We all do as an offense, but we're working hard to get there."

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Aleva Hifo (15) runs after a catch against the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.

Hifo knows making plays will likely become that much more important this week when taking on No. 11 Washington on the road. The Huskies pose a very good defense, which is highlighted by an experienced secondary that has limited passing attacks throughout the year.

"It's going to be a good challenge for us because Washington is real good, so we'll have to be at our best," Hifo said. "But hopefully we can get it done and make more plays on offense."

BYU wide receiver Aleva Hifo (15) finds some daylight after a completed pass. Hifo led all BYU receivers against ECU, with nine catches for 148 yards.

For Sitake, he believes bigger plays are coming for Hifo, and hopes it comes as soon as this Saturday.

"I think he's such a dynamic player and he's smart, and you have to be smart to operate in this offense," Sitake said. "We use him in a lot of different ways and he's allowed us to trust him with an expanded role. We'll continue to trust him and rely a lot on him because he's worked to have that trust. I'm happy with his progress, even though he knows there's still a lot more to get done."