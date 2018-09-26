SALT LAKE CITY — Sedrick Barefield and Parker Van Dyke find themselves surrounded by a lot of new faces on the Utah men’s basketball team.

The senior guards are the veteran returnees on a squad featuring six freshmen (Naseem Gaskin, Both Gach, Vante Hendrix-Rose, Timmy Allen, Riley Battin and Lahat Thioune), a junior college transfer (Charles Jones, Jr.) and a graduate transfer (Novak Topalovic). The roster also includes returning underclassmen Jayce Johnson, Christian Popoola and Donnie Tillman.

“I’ve been here for a while and kind of know the system, know what the coaches want, what they expect and I’ve got a good feel about different players that I’ve played with and I’ve got a good feeling about the guys around us,” Barefield said about his leadership role with the group. “So I just feel like I have a little bit of knowledge that I can pass to them as a senior.”

Van Dyke noted that it’s been a challenge because of all the newcomers. However, he credits them for being great guys that are humble and willing to listen and learn. They’re here to play.

If you come to the end of one of our practices you’ll see some of the craziest dunks. So it’s definitely a great group to be around and a young core with a lot of potential. Utah senior Sedrick Barefield

“So it’s been great to work with them,” said Van Dyke, who explained that he’ll be there as a leader to help them along the way.

Speaking at Utah’s Media Day at the Jon Huntsman Basketball Facility, head coach Larry Krystkowiak acknowledges that the make-up of the team has been a lot of fun to work within a practice setting. He said there have been some sparks flying.

“There’s a lot of competition, a lot of athleticism,” Krystkowiak added.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Utah Utes head coach Larry Krystkowiak talks with reporters during media day in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018.

Teaching has also been a big part of the process. So, too, has been getting the freshmen adjusted to the terminology and such. The learning curve can be steep. Experienced hands like Barefield and Van Dyke have helped guys assimilate.

“There’s been no question,” said Krystkowiak, who noted that all of the returnees realize that until the younger guys are brought up to speed the team isn’t going to go very far. “So this is all about getting the unit functioning. It’s been fantastic watching the association.”

The veterans, he summarized, have been great from a leadership role.

Both Barefield and Van Dyke have been impressed with the team’s athleticism.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Utah Utes guard Sedrick Barefield (0) talks with reporters during media day in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018.

“If you come to the end of one of our practices you’ll see some of the craziest dunks,” Barefield said. “So it’s definitely a great group to be around and a young core with a lot of potential.”

Van Dyke added that it’s probably the most talented team he’s been on.

“But with that being said we don’t have much experience,” Van Dyke acknowledged. “But I think one thing that helps us is our preseason schedule. If we can get a couple of key wins in the preseason that can put us in a great position going into conference and then making the tournament.”

Doing well in non-conference games against the likes of BYU, Kentucky, Minnesota and Nevada should bolster Utah’s bid to reach the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016.

Van Dyke is confident the Utes have the overall components and pieces to do it.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Utah Utes guard Parker Van Dyke (5) talks with reporters during media day in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018.

Others are optimistic, too. Tillman said the team is “steadily improving.” As for the young guys, Tillman rates them as the best group of freshmen in the Pac-12, adding that they’re different and special.

Utah hosts the College of Idaho in an exhibition game on Nov. 1. Non-conference play tips off one week later in the Huntsman Center against Maine.