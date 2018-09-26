Utah golfer Kelsey Chugg continued her march at the U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur championship Wednesday with two more victories to move into the finals of the tournament at Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis.

The 27-year-old former Weber State standout, who works as the membership director for the Utah Golf Association, knocked off two-time champion Meghan Stasi 3 and 2 in the quarterfinals and then defeated Gretchen Johnson of Portland 2 and 1 in the semifinals.

Chugg, a four-time champion of the Utah State Women’s Amateur, is the defending champion of the U.S. Women’s Mid-Am, having won last year’s event in Houston. She'll take on No. 1 seed Shannon Johnson of Norton, Massachusetts, who won medalist honors earlier in the week, in the finals Thursday morning.

In her morning match, Chugg got off to another quick start, winning three of the first four holes. By hole No. 10, she was 4 up and after losing the 13th, she closed out the match at the 16th hole.

In the afternoon match, Chugg won holes 3 and 4, then ran off wins at holes 9, 10 and 11 to take a 5-up lead. Johnson rallied by winning holes 12, 13 and 15, but Chugg hung on for the victory.

The 35-year-old Johnson has four victories this summer, including the Massachusetts Women’s Amateur and the New England Women’s Amateur. She defeated Michelle Butler 7 and 5 in the semifinals.