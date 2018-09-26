SALT LAKE CITY — Government scrutiny of big tech companies continues to ratchet-up as officials from around the country, including Utah's Sean Reyes, rallied with the U.S. Department of Justice this week to explore how to potentially moderate the growing power of innovation titans.

Leaders from Google, Twitter and Facebook were all asked to testify before Congress in recent weeks, and some GOP leaders continue to level accusations of a left-leaning bias among tech giants. President Donald Trump took to Twitter late last month claiming Google "rigged" search results to feature links to "bad" news reports and promising the issue "would be addressed."

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who hosted the "listening session" along with a team of officials from the DOJ, indicated in public comments ahead of the meeting that bias as it relates to how some tech companies manage political speech would be a focus topic.

Carolyn Kaster, Associated Press FILE - Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks during the Office of Justice Programs' National Institute of Justice Opioid Research Summit in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 25.

But Reyes told the Deseret News that while bias issues did come up briefly during the meeting Tuesday morning that included a bipartisan group of attorneys general and deputy attorneys general from 14 states, discussions mostly focused on consumer-centric issues.

"We were primarily looking at market and competition, privacy and data security issues," Reyes said. "We spent very little time discussing bias."

Reyes said a number of companies came up in the meeting, including Google, Twitter and Facebook, but that the conversations were not limited to those three and that the group's concerns extend to a number of "big data handlers."

In 2016, Reyes, a Republican, joined Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine, a Democrat, in calling on the Federal Trade Commission to re-open an investigation into Google and potential antitrust violations. The commission concluded an earlier investigation in 2013 that did not result in a complaint against the company. Reyes said the request he and Racine made stemmed from evidence that reflected Google was favoring search returns that featured links advancing their own products, rather than just "best" results. Reyes said the FTC declined to investigate.

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch revisited the issue this summer in a letter he sent to the commission on Aug. 30 in which he cited, among other things, a May "60 Minutes" story that included allegations of unfair search manipulation that also favored Google products. Hatch called on a newly confirmed slate of FTC commissioners to "consider the competitive effects of Google's conduct in search and advertising."

Google officials did not respond to a Deseret News request for comment on the matter.

Jeremy Stoppelman, co-founder of consumer review website and mobile app, Yelp, told "60 Minutes" correspondent Steve Kroft that Google had evolved away from its founding principal of providing only the best, unbiased results to a user's search query.

"The initial promise of Google was to organize the world's information," Stoppelman said. "And ultimately that manifested itself in you expecting that the top links, the things that it shows at the top of that page are the best from around the web. The best that the world has to offer. And I could tell you that is not the case. That is not the case anymore."

Reyes said he continues to agree with that assessment and is also concerned about how Google, and other big data gatherers, are collecting and re-purposing data it harvests from its users.

While he declined to weigh-in on whether or not there was a consensus Tuesday among the gathered state and federal officials on launching an investigation into big data-handling companies, he did note that the process was ongoing and that he'd be working with other state attorneys general, and the Justice Department, in continuing to look at these companies and their processes.

"When you have all of these state and federal offices represented, there are a lot of different efforts underway," Reyes said. "Some may be investigating particular aspects already and some may not. What I can say is that we're assessing and examining information that could potentially lead to more formal processes."

Reyes, who worked in the tech industry before making the move to public service, said that he believes the solution to protecting consumers' data and privacy involves a careful balance of rules and enforcement and cautioned against those who might see the solution as simply instituting broader digital privacy regulations, like rules adopted this year by the European Union and a set of California laws set to implement in 2020.

"I would not entirely endorse, or condemn what the E.U. or California have done," Reyes said. "I think there are some helpful lessons there, but there are a number of things that give me pause."