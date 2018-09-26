SALT LAKE CITY — Utah running backs coach Kiel McDonald said it’s been an “absolute grind” over the past several days as the offense works to get going. The Utes have just two offensive touchdowns over the past eight quarters.

“We know we have a lot of good players. We want to make sure we put them in positions to be successful at the end of the day,” McDonald said. “We expect to score more points. That’s what we are here to do.”

McDonald added that the offense is “working around the clock to that.” They’re focusing on what they can do well, he said, then they’ll get the chance to implement different things.

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham noted what the biggest concern is on offense as the Utes prepare for Saturday’s game at Washington State.

"The primary issue is the pass offense and we are trying to get that jump-started,” he said. “That starts with coaching. We have to coach them better and we have to execute better. Through three games that is the thing you can really put your finger on."

Utah averages 247.7 yards passing, ranking the Utes 10th in the Pac-12.

CONFERENCE CALL: Utah opens Pac-12 play with three games against the North Division — Washington, Washington State and Stanford. Whittingham downplayed whether the schedule makes it tough to gauge the South Division.

Ravell Call Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham walks the sideline during NCAA football against the Weber State Wildcats in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.

"With the Pac-12 you kind of just judge it as a whole. Obviously, the South is where we compete specifically, but we are all in the Pac-12,” Whittingham said. “You watch the South games and you can get a flavor of what you are up against before you play them just by watching them in action."

BACK IN THE DAY: Washington State coach Mike Leach explained how things were when he and Whittingham were attending BYU.

Washington State Cougars head coach Mike Leach watches from the sideline as Utah and Washington State play a College football game at Rice Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

“Kyle was busy being an All-American linebacker and leading the nation in tackles, while I was trying to make sure that I did well enough on my courses to go to law school,” Leach said. “So it was kind of a little bit different world.”

******

Utah (2-1, 0-1) at Washington State (3-1, 0-1)

Martin Stadium — Pullman, Wash.

Saturday, 4 p.m.

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Radio: ESPN 700AM