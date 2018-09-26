SALT LAKE CITY — Visitors can no longer access the upper half of the Zion Narrows trail after landowners revoked decades-old permission for hikers to go through their property.

Zion National Park stopped issuing backcountry permits for the "top down," or north to south, Narrows trail after a landowner posted "no trespassing" signs on a section of the trail outside the park, officials announced Tuesday.

The park "hopes to work with the landowner to resolve this situation," the announcement stated.

Cindy Purcell, park management assistant, said the property owners have not yet told Zion why they put up the signs.

But on Tuesday evening, a photo was shared on Facebook of "for sale" signs posted on the property, taken Monday.

The phone number listed on the sign goes to a Google Voice answering machine with a Las Vegas area code, and owners did not respond to messages left as of Wednesday evening.

Other parts of the national park that require backcountry or wilderness permits are not affected by the change, and hikers can still hike the lower "bottom up" part of the Narrows.

The "top down" route begins north of the park at Chamberlain's Ranch trailhead on Bureau of Land Management property. The trail includes the now-prohibited approximately 2-mile stretch of private property before entering the national park.

Zion National Park's website calls it a "grueling" hike that requires a backcountry permit. It is a one-way, 16-mile hike from the Chamberlain trailhead to Temple of Sinawava.

The "bottom up" Narrows hike is shorter and less strenuous than the now-restricted "top down" route. Hikers begin at the Temple of Sinawava and hike up the Virgin River. This route has no formal destination but cannot go past Big Spring, 5 miles from the Temple trailhead.

Purcell said the owners have allowed “top down” Narrows hikers to go through their property since before she began working there — 13 years — and possibly as early as the 1980s.

Although the park hopes to resolve the issue, Purcell added that it is ultimately not within the agency's control.

"It is an effect on us, but it is not within our boundaries," she said. "We're being the open neighbor, we've reached out to the family to ask them what the plan is and why … those communications have started and hopefully will continue."