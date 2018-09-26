SALT LAKE CITY — Uber is paying out $900,000 to Utah as part of a settlement over a data breach that happened two years ago, officials said Wednesday.

In November 2016, hackers got access to personal data, including driver's license information, of about 600,000 drivers across the U.S. About 2,500 of those drivers were from Utah, according to a news release from the Utah Attorney General's Office.

Uber later found the hackers and "obtained assurances that the hackers deleted the information," according to the release. State law required the company to notify Utah residents who were affected, but Uber waited a year to report the breach, officials said.

"I'm a fan of Uber, but that doesn't keep us from doing our job. Protecting Utahns, their data, and identities is one of the top priorities of my office. Working with the Utah Department of Commerce and colleagues from other states, we were able to achieve a fair resolution without protracted litigation," Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes said in the release.

In all, the ride-sharing company will pay $148 million to 50 states and the District of Columbia, and will strengthen its "corporate governance and data security practices to prevent similar occurrences in the future," the release states.