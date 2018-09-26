SALT LAKE CITY — Another Utah police department took part in a lip-sync challenge this week.

The Logan City Police Department shared a video of its officers partaking in the challenge, singing “Who Let the Dogs out,” “Ice Ice Baby” from Vanilla Ice, and “Ooh Child” by The Five Stairsteps.

“Well, without further delay, we present to you our take on the lip-sync challenge. We had a blast making this and hope you enjoy our way of humanizing the badge! Here we go,” the department said.

Well, without further delay, we present to you our take on the lip sync challenge. We had a blast making this and hope... Posted by Logan City Police Department on Tuesday, September 25, 2018

The video shows the police officers chasing down a man who steals lemonade from a lemonade stand. The officers run through Merlin Olsen Park.

Police Chief Gary Jensen told the Cache Valley Daily that his squad wanted to try something different for their video.

“We decided to do kind of a spoof on that,” explained Jensen. “We had one of our officer’s daughters, pose as lemonade sales young ladies and there is a person that comes up and steals the lemonade. That sets us in motion.”

The video included a reenactment of a scene from “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

“One of the Marvel characters is being faced by a dark lord and he starts having a sing-off with him. So we spoof that a little bit,” Jensen said.

Around Utah: Other Utah police departments have joined the lip-sync challenge, which has been a nationwide viral movement this summer.

Salt Lake City destroyed boxes of doughnuts in their video.

Murray Police Department performed their lip-sync challenge to a James the Mormon and David Archuleta song.

Elsewhere: Provo High School released a cheesy lip-sync video back in August.