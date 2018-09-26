SALT LAKE CITY — Another Utah police department took part in a lip-sync challenge this week.
The Logan City Police Department shared a video of its officers partaking in the challenge, singing “Who Let the Dogs out,” “Ice Ice Baby” from Vanilla Ice, and “Ooh Child” by The Five Stairsteps.
- “Well, without further delay, we present to you our take on the lip-sync challenge. We had a blast making this and hope you enjoy our way of humanizing the badge! Here we go,” the department said.
The video shows the police officers chasing down a man who steals lemonade from a lemonade stand. The officers run through Merlin Olsen Park.Comment on this story
- Police Chief Gary Jensen told the Cache Valley Daily that his squad wanted to try something different for their video.
- “We decided to do kind of a spoof on that,” explained Jensen. “We had one of our officer’s daughters, pose as lemonade sales young ladies and there is a person that comes up and steals the lemonade. That sets us in motion.”
- The video included a reenactment of a scene from “Guardians of the Galaxy.”
- “One of the Marvel characters is being faced by a dark lord and he starts having a sing-off with him. So we spoof that a little bit,” Jensen said.
Around Utah: Other Utah police departments have joined the lip-sync challenge, which has been a nationwide viral movement this summer.
- Salt Lake City destroyed boxes of doughnuts in their video.
- Murray Police Department performed their lip-sync challenge to a James the Mormon and David Archuleta song.
Elsewhere: Provo High School released a cheesy lip-sync video back in August.