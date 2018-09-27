Mitch McConnell told reporters on Tuesday, "I'm confident we're going to win." With this wording he doubled down on the polarized ramification of a teeter-totter match that he apparently assumes requires powerful finality, not constitutional correctness.

Can the Supreme Court "win" by adding a second justice under a cloud of suspicion? Who is the "we" the Senate GOP leader was referring to? We the American people? We the seekers of truth? We who find unbiased information necessary for a decision? Or was he thinking perhaps of we, the all-male Republican membership of the Judiciary Committee? Or we the Trump toadies?

If Judge Kavanaugh is innocent, why not get all the full facts? Voters, especially women, will be watching for due process — if such is possible with this crew, hired help from Maricopa County and zero investigative curiosity.

November is just around the corner. Perhaps the voters have a different idea of what "justice" means.

Richard Hacken

Provo