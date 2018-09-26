I am writing about the Ivory Homes development in Holladay. Ivory Homes has suggested several ideas for what they want to build, all of which have been rejected by the people.

I agree with the people. Many big problems arise if the high-rises get built. Ivory wants to put at least 775 apartments, 200 homes and dozens of shops. If there were three people per apartment and house, about 3,000 people would live in that area, increasing the traffic by a long shot. Many people wouldn't want to look across the valley and see 10-story high-rises among a bunch of trees and residential areas.

This shouldn't be the thing you see when you look at Holladay. I would appreciate it if they took this into consideration.

Britton Schott

Holladay