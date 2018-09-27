Congress is considering legislation this week that could mandate a minimum leg-room requirement for airplanes. Trading comfort for the possibility of unduly hurting consumers, however, is not the best business for Congress, and it’s a petty regulation compared with other business practices the nation’s lawmakers should be addressing.

Deliberations of leg-room regulation were juxtaposed with a Senate hearing Wednesday that included executives from Google, Amazon, AT&T and Apple. They testified in front of the Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation in an effort by lawmakers to rein in the practice of data mining.

Proper regulations protect consumers by safeguarding privacy, exposing fraud and keeping harmful substances or practices away from the public. Shrinking leg room on airplanes, although an unfortunate inconvenience, fits none of those categories. Issues of privacy and data collection by the world’s tech giants, on the other hand, do.

Room between airplane rows has been shrinking for years as airlines crowd more seats onto their planes. The reason is simple: Less space between smaller seats equates to more seats per plane. In other words, more fliers per flight makes higher profits. Boeing found a means to get 14 more seats on its twin-engine jets by cutting down the size of lavatories.

On its face, a little more leg room would make millions of happier fliers, but there’s danger in regulating mere inconveniences. Airlines first and foremost are businesses, and like all businesses they must make money to survive.

When debating regulations, lawmakers should carefully consider the actual harm business practices deal to American consumers.

Airlines operate on thin profit margins. Reports from 2017 show the seven largest airlines in America made roughly $17 per passenger, or a profit margin of 9 percent, but that’s relatively high compared to years past. The average margin for airlines in the past 60 years is a meager 1 percent. Competition forces carriers to keep ticket prices low, so they must find other ways to make money. Squeezing more seats onto each flight is one way to do that.

Mandating minimum seating requirements would almost certainly force airlines to charge higher baggage fees or carry more severe punishments for rebooking and cancellation. At the end of the road is the passenger forced to offer up more dollars.

By contrast, tech giants have been collecting and selling consumers’ private data, and several high-profile incidents from Facebook and Google within the past year have shown the magnitude of the situation. Consumers should expect a reasonable amount of privacy when dealing with forms of communication that are nearly unavoidable in 2018, and Congress is wise to take this situation seriously. Bipartisan support suggests legislation to increase transparency is in the future.

As with any industry, regulating tech companies carries the risk of harming innovation, but giving consumers greater control over their personal information could instill trust in the future of technological companies, paving the way for a healthier business environment.

It seems for now, cramped legs doesn't fit the bill.