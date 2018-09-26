SALT LAKE CITY — Utah State University piano department faculty member Dennis Hirst has been relieved of his teaching duties for the remainder of the fall semester and reassigned to work from home, following a lawsuit filed by a former USU student, alleging Hirst sexually assaulted her when she was a 17-year-old freshman in 1994.

Hirst will work remotely coordinating events, including the Wassermann Festival and Fry Street Quartet Summer Chamber Music Festival, according to a letter from Cindy Dewey, head of the Department of Music at USU’s Caine College of the Arts, addressed to Hirst and dated Sept. 26.

“The change is neither a sanction nor a punitive action,” Dewey wrote. “I am making this change in teaching assignments in order to address department needs and to carry out the educational mission of the piano program.”

Hirst, an associate professor of music, did not return to calls for comment Wednesday. In an April Deseret News story that mentioned a 1994 police report filed by a former student, Hirst denied allegations of sexual assault. No charges were filed.

The police report was based on allegations by Jaime Aikele Caliendo, a former Utah State University student who sued Hirst in state court on Sept. 17, seeking more than $300,000 in damages for alleged sexual assault, sexual battery and other claims.

Caliendo alleges Hirst sexually assaulted her while she was a 17-year-old freshman in 1994, according to the civil lawsuit filed in 1st District Court in Logan. Hirst, then 23, was employed as a music teacher with the USU Youth Conservatory, the lawsuit states.

The Deseret News usually does not identify alleged victims of sexual assault, but Caliendo, now 41, agreed to be identified and is named as the plaintiff in the lawsuit.

University spokesperson Tim Vitale explained the decision to reassign Hirst was made in the interest of students.

“Details contained in the recent lawsuit disrupted our students lives both personally and in their ability to pursue their coursework," said Vitale. "The allegations that arose are affecting students directly. That's where our priorities lie, with our students.”

Current USU piano student Lexie Hansen, 22, has studied privately with Hirst for the past four years and shared how recent allegations have rattled her and her classmates.

“I think (Hirst going on leave) is the right thing,” said Hansen. “I shouldn’t have to sit in lessons wondering if the allegations are true or not. That’s not fair to students.”

Hansen said she has never felt unsafe around Hirst. She said he is a great teacher and is grateful for the mentorship he has provided during her time at USU.

“It sucks. He’s been a father figure to me for the last four years. However, Jaime deserves to be heard,” she said. “I’ve been through a lot of crap at this university and this tops the list for the most uncomfortable I’ve ever been here.”

The controversy surrounding Hirst and the university's music program has affected faculty, as well. Jason Hardink, visiting professor of piano at USU since 2017, resigned Tuesday with a letter stating, "I cannot support an institution that is unwilling to publicly demonstrate a zero-tolerance policy towards sexual assault."

In an e-mail to the Deseret News, Hardink, who was hired when Gary Amano went on sabbatical in the fall of last year, clarified that he felt the university administration waited too long to respond to the allegations against Hirst, which were made public in the lawsuit filed last week.

"This news created a crisis for the music department from the moment the lawsuit became public knowledge. There could have been an immediate response from the university," wrote Hardink. "They can claim to 'take allegations of sexual misconduct seriously,' but waiting over a week to do or say anything does not convey the attitude that the safety and well-being of your students is your No. 1 priority."

Vitale said the school does in fact have a zero tolerance policy towards sexual assault. "But as a public institution we have to recognize everyone's constitutional rights to due process," said Vitale. "We've been working diligently and carefully on this extremely complicated situation."

According to Vitale, USU launched a Title IX investigation involving Hirst several weeks ago, after new information came to light following an April investigation into a culture of discrimination and sexual harassment within the university’s piano program. Mary Ann May from Parr Brown Gee & Loveless in Salt Lake City has been hired to conduct the Title IX investigation involving Hirst.

“We have an investigation underway which we expect to have completed within four to six weeks. Right now, Hirst is facing these allegations that we are taking seriously, but we are also taking into consideration his due process rights,” said Vitale. “When that investigation is complete, we'll have a more clear picture of any steps we have to take given the conclusions that come to us.”

USU hired outside counsel Snell & Wilmer of Salt Lake City to conduct an independent investigation on Feb. 16 after several women claimed in Facebook posts that they had been mistreated by music department employees.

Caliendo identified herself to the Deseret News as former student 10 in the report, released in April, which reflected interviews with 60 witnesses and hundreds of pages of documents. The report stated that between 1994 and 2012, students or parents complained of a series of incidents involving sexual harassment by four members of the faculty.

“According to former student 10, the Title IX Office declined to do anything about this complaint,” the report reads.

The report also recommended Hirst be removed as interim coordinator of the piano program, but did not recommend any other specific sanctions.

In a letter of reprimand addressed to Hirst dated July 3, 2018, USU Interim Provost Laurens H. Smith made no mention of Caliendo’s claims but referenced the report’s findings that Hirst “enabled or ignored” piano department head Gary Amano’s “discriminatory acts against female students for a period of years.” The letter also outlines expectations for Hirst, including participation in a training program on “sensitivity behavior and anti-discriminatory conduct.”

“As far as I know, I did not contribute to a psychologically abusive environment, although I was employed as a faculty member in the piano program directed and defined by Gary Amano,” wrote Hirst in a letter of response.

Hirst’s reassignment is the latest in a series of faculty changes in the Utah State University music department following Snell & Wilmer’s investigation earlier this year. In April, USU President Noelle Cockett announced the resignation of Amano and sweeping changes to the school's Title IX office. Later that month, Cockett said Stacy Sturgeon had been removed from her position as Title IX coordinator.