SALT LAKE CITY — Back in August, Robert Redford announced to the world he was “getting tired of acting” and he would soon retire.

Now, reviews for his last film “The Old Man & the Gun” are filtering throughout the internet.

Redford told Entertainment Weekly back in August that the film would be his final acting job, one in which he plays Forrest Tucker, a career criminal who loves to rob banks and break out of prison.

“The thing that really got me about him — which I hope the film shows — is he robbed 17 banks and he got caught 17 times and went to prison 17 times. But he also escaped 17 times," Redford said. "So it made me wonder: I wonder if he was not averse to getting caught so that he could enjoy the real thrill of his life, which is to escape?”

Reviews for the film started to appear online Tuesday. We’ve collected what many of the reviews are saying about Redford’s final performance and shared them below.

Eric Zachanowich, Twentieth Century Fox Robert Redford as Forrest Tucker in the film "The Old Man & the Gun."

Vox: “Robert Redford bids farewell to the silver screen in the pitch-perfect 'The Old Man & the Gun'”

“For Redford, a role as a lifelong bank robber feels like a fitting cap to a career effectively launched half a century ago with his role alongside Paul Newman in 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.'”

“And as a capstone for Redford, it’s a stellar finale: A man who started out playing a thief ends by playing one again — one who hasn’t grown any wiser, but maybe the world around him has, a little bit.”

IndieWire: “‘The Old Man & the Gun’: Editing Robert Redford’s last role as charming bank robber Forrest Tucker”

Eric Zachanowich, Twentieth Century Fox Gene Jones as Mr. Owens and Robert Redford as Forrest Tucker in the film "The Old Man & the Gun."

“There’s something wonderfully satisfying about watching Robert Redford go out in style, as only Redford can, in his final performance as the charming, real-life bank robber Forrest Tucker in ‘The Old Man & the Gun.’”

“Like the Sundance Kid, Redford seemed born to play Tucker, the notorious bank robber and prison escape artist, who went on a final criminal spree in 1981.”

Vogue: “An ode to Robert Redford, on what may be his retirement from acting”

“If his final impression on the watching public is anything like that — and as a reminder, in ‘The Old Man & the Gun’ he plays an unusually charming bank robber — I’d say that isn’t a bad way to go out at all. So, here’s to you, Mr. Redford.”

San Francisco Chronicle Datebook: “Always a rebel, Robert Redford goes out in style in acting career finale”

“Like the Sundance Kid, Robert Redford is exiting the scene in style. He announced his retirement from acting to coincide with the release of his final film, 'The Old Man & the Gun.' With the same care Redford has shown choosing roles throughout his 60-year career, he handpicked a part portraying real-life bank robber Forrest Tucker because he identified with Tucker’s rebellious spirit.”

Eric Zachanowich Sissy Spacek as Jewel and Robert Redford as Forrest Tucker in the film "The Old Man & the Gun."

LA Weekly: “Robert Redford twinkles as 'The Old Man & the Gun’s' career crook”