We live in a very practical age where we often want to focus on those obvious things that will help us achieve our objectives, whether in business or in our personal lives.

Arts and cultural experiences are sometimes not considered to be “practical,” but I’d like to make the case that enjoying and supporting the arts — and encouraging arts education — will enrich our lives while also helping ourselves, our businesses, and our state be successful economically and in life quality.

David Rockefeller, one of the world’s greatest business leaders, said, “In our increasingly mechanized and computerized world, the arts afford a measure of consolation and reassurance to our individuality, a measure of beauty and human emotion that can reach and move most people. They are indispensable to the achievement of our great underlying concern for the individual, for the fullest development of the potential hidden in every human being.”

In Utah, the arts are our legacy. There are more pianos per capita in Utah than any other state in the nation. We are a community of dancers and singers, of bands and painters. Utah’s pioneers demonstrated great devotion to the arts and culture even as they worked to build shelters, grow food and tame the wilderness.

Only two weeks after the settlers arrived in the Salt Lake Valley, a choir was formed by a group of English and Welsh singers. Eventually housed in the new Tabernacle, this choir took on the name of that great building … and the rest is history.

Some time ago, my wife and I enjoyed an exhibit of the artwork of Wayne Theibaud. Now 97 years old, Mr. Theibaud is one of America’s greatest and most successful artists. His paintings sell for millions of dollars.

And what does he paint? A slice of chocolate cake. A rack of pies. Ice-cream cones. Gum ball machines. Some may wonder how a painting of three gumball machines is art, or why someone would pay $3 million for it. But it is art, and someone did pay millions of dollars.

Many may think, “I could paint gum ball machines.” But the fact of the matter is, they didn’t. But Mr. Theibaud did, and he turned a mundane subject into such amazing art that it sold for $3 million.

There are important lessons here for business and life. Many business successes don’t result from creating something entirely new that no one has ever seen before. Often, success results from seeing something mundane just a little differently, using creativity to differentiate a product or service so it leaves the competition behind and fulfills a need.

The lesson of great art is to approach our business and personal lives with creative focus. Look at tasks or ideas or opportunities in ways others have not. Be willing to think differently to accomplish goals. Allow yourself to think and to act creatively. If you do, perhaps you will take a new approach to an ordinary product or service and create a multimillion-dollar business.

The arts and humanities are in fact cultural businesses that have a significant economic impact on Utah, providing more than 51,000 jobs in our state. The nonprofit sector generates more than $500 million in annual revenue to our economy.

Where the arts flourish, the quality of life is superior; the people and the economy thrive. When businesses make re-location decisions, a significant factor is the quality of the arts, recreation and cultural programs available for employees.

The arts are important enough that Utah’s Legislature should consider placing a proposal on the 2020 ballot that would create a very modest statewide arts and culture tax to provide support for arts and cultural activities across the state.