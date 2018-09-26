SALT LAKE CITY — Anita Hill, whose sexual harassment allegations against then-nominee and future U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in 1991 made her a national figure, says the same things are at stake 27 years later as the Senate considers Brett Kavanaugh for seat on the high court.

"For me, the integrity of the court was the issue," Hill said at the University of Utah on Wednesday.

Hill, then a University of Oklahoma law professor, said she offered her testimony about Thomas' "lack of fitness" because the court is lifetime appointment and he would be hearing sexual harassment cases as a justice.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Anita Hill speaks at the University of Utah Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018.

Hill's speech came on the eve of Christine Blasey Ford testifying Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a party when they were teenagers in 1982.

The Obert C. and Grace A. Tanner Humanities Center at the U. invited Hill, a professor of social policy, law and women's studies at Brandeis University, to give the 2018 Tanner Lecture on Human Values.

Hill, 62, spoke and answered questions from the standing-room only audience of more than 600 for just over an hour. She also heads the Commission on Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality in the Workplace, created to address sexual abuse and harassment in the media and entertainment industries.

Hill found herself in a similar situation to Ford 27 years ago, though she declined to offer any advice for Ford.

"Every situation is individual," she said.

In 1991, she accused Thomas of sexually harassing her in two government jobs. She testified before the Judiciary Committee for eight hours before the panel, and ultimately the full Senate confirmed Thomas.

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, served as the Republicans' designated questioner in the Thomas hearings. He told the Deseret News then that had no doubt that special interest groups coached Hill and that she lied about sexual harassment by Thomas.

Hatch has again played a prominent role in the latest confirmation hearings. He has said Ford is "mistaken" about what happened and he believes Kavanaugh is "a very strong, decent man."

Hill told the Associated Press that with no FBI investigation and no witness testimony, the Kavanaugh hearing is destined to be unfair, just as she and many others felt the Thomas hearing was.

Still, she said, whatever happens, the Kavanaugh case should not be viewed as a referendum on the #MeToo movement, or a barometer of its success.

"A lot is different now," Hill said of the year since the launch of the movement following scandalous revelations about producer Harvey Weinstein. "A number of powerful men have been held accountable. I don't think any one episode is going to define a whole movement."

Besides, she told the Associated Press, "Remember, #MeToo is about raising awareness. Just because the Senate's awareness hasn't been raised, doesn't mean that the rest of us haven't evolved and learned."

On Sunday, "Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver aired part of an interview he did with Hill in July in which he asked her if a confirmation hearing now would take on the same tone as the one in which she testified 27 years ago.

Hill said she she's not sure there would be a hearing today.

"I think that a nominee would not make it. I think that now we're gonna be vetting people to see if some of these issues are in their past, so I'm not sure we would even get to a hearing," she said. "If there were a hearing and we did get to that, I think absolutely, the tone would be different."