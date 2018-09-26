WOODS CROSS — City officials are reminding residents that there will be no curb-side pickup during fall cleanup, which is scheduled Oct. 6 through 14.

Instead, residents can drop off waste at the city shops, 1820 W. 1500 South, Monday through Friday, 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. The facility is closed on Sundays.

Such items as daily household waste, electronic waste, chemical waste, hazardous materials, batteries, propane tanks and paint will not be accepted.

Curbside pickup will be offered again during spring cleanup in April. For questions, call the city offices 801-292-4421.