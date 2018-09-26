PROVO — When BYU senior cornerback and punt return specialist Michael Shelton fumbled a punt in the second quarter of last Saturday’s game against McNeese State, he didn’t let it bother him too much.

At the time, the Cougars were up 14-3 and the Cowboys recovered the ball at the BYU 32-yard line.

Fortunately for the Cougars, McNeese State was penalized for holding BYU’s Riggs Powell on the play, nullifying the turnover and forcing the Cowboys to punt again.

“When you play corner, you have to be mentally strong. In that game, I was beat deep and you’ve just got to be mentally tough enough to move on to the next play," Shelton said. "That was the same thing with the punt return. You’ve just got to move on. Being a corner, it makes it a lot easier to move on from those mistakes because we do it on a daily basis. There wasn’t much of a process as far as being down on myself. It was, 'I get another chance to do this. Let’s make it a good one.'”

And that’s what Shelton did. On the next play, Shelton returned the punt 21 yards to the McNeese 35-yard line, setting up another BYU touchdown drive.

“I was definitely relieved when I saw the penalty flag,” Shelton said. “I was just hoping (coach) Kalani (Sitake) would let me take the next rep. I thanked Riggs for (drawing that penalty), for sure.”

PULSIPHER HONORED: The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame announced BYU linebacker Adam Pulsipher as one of 179 semifinalists for the 2018 William V. Campbell Trophy on Wednesday.

Steve Griffin Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Adam Pulsipher (41) signals incomplete pass as the Cougards hold the Badgers on third dow late in the fourth quarter uring the Wisconsin versus BYU football game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.

The award recognizes an individual as the best football scholar-athlete in the country. Pulsipher, a senior from Temecula, California, graduated prior to his junior season with a degree in finance and is currently enrolled in his second year of BYU’s MPA program. He has started two games and has recorded 12 tackles and one pass breakup.

PRAISE FOR THE O-LINE: Sitake has been pleased with the play of the offensive line and the coaching of offensive line coach Ryan Pugh. “They’re doing a great job. More than anything, coach Pugh has done a wonderful job with that group and their development and understanding the scheme and the technique of the position is difficult,” he said.

Deseret News Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, right, and offensive line coach Ryan Pugh watch the players warm up before the Blue-White game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, April 7, 2018.

“Having coach (Jeff) Grimes and coach Pugh there, also with (graduate assistant) Dallas Reynolds, have been great for our O-linemen. I’ve been really proud of what they’ve been able to accomplish. There’s a lot more they can do. I trust our coaches and I trust the fact that we have a lot of big guys up front that can play. We travel 11 O-linemen because we think they can all play.”