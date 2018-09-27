SALT LAKE CITY — When Tanner Mangum was tearing it up on the field during a high school football career that ended in 2011, Chris Petersen was among the many college coaches who hoped to entice the talented quarterback to join his program.

The Eagle (Idaho) High gunslinger chose BYU over Petersen’s Boise State many moons ago, and the now-Washington coach humorously suggested he’s surprised to be game-planning against the Idaho product seven years later.

“I cannot believe he’s still playing college football. I’m like, huh?” Petersen said while chuckling during his press conference, leading up to this Saturday’s Top 25 showdown between No. 20 BYU and No. 10 Washington.

“But he was an awesome kid back in high school. We just really liked him. Then he went on his mission and then went to BYU. He’s been over there a long time and seen a lot of things, seen a lot of defense, played a lot of football. He’s experienced — a fifth-year — kind of a fifth-year quarterback.”

Mangum? Still at #BYU?? Back in his @BoiseStFootball days, @UW_Football Coach Chris Peterson recruited #BYUFOOTBALL QB Tanner Mangum...his reaction when asked about Tanner is short & sweet, and priceless🏈 pic.twitter.com/wnKgdW74A0 — Dave Fox (@Davefox2) September 26, 2018

Petersen also chatted about BYU’s “unique” offense, as the Seattle Times reported:

“But this offense is something we haven’t seen and won’t see again in terms of other shifts and motions and fly sweep action. It’s extremely unique, do a nice job with it," Petersen said. "It’s a little bit like option football in terms of really making you play assignment-sound. You have to do your job before you can chase the ball. They’ve got a nice system off it, done a good job.”

Sports Illustrated took an interesting deep dive into BYU’s new fly sweep offense, which first-year offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes brought to the program from LSU.

The pre-snap sweep motion is essential to the scheme. Grimes learned it during the first big break in his coaching career as an assistant for Dirk Koetter at Boise State in 2000. Koetter’s offensive coordinator Dan Hawkins had brought the fly system to Boise from Willamette College, then an NAIA program in Oregon. The roots of the fly sweep are in the desert valley of California, where a high school coach named Gene Beck is believed to have created the system. (The full timeline of the scheme’s dissemination can be found at the bottom of this story.) Koetter’s success at Boise State resulted in him landing the head job at Arizona State in 2001.

BYU has used at least eight different players on sweeps, none more than junior receiver Aleva Hifo (12 carries for 67 yards). The biggest gains on the play (14, 13 and 12 yards) came against Wisconsin; BYU opened the game with sweeps on six of its first 11 plays, scoring a touchdown on its second drive to set the tone for a stunner. Sitake already had gained enough confidence in Grimes’ scheme by the season-opener that he went for it twice on fourth down in a 28–23 victory at Arizona. He’s just hoping his offensive coordinator doesn’t leave anytime soon.

Back to Petersen, the UW coach was also complimentary of BYU’s defense.

“They’re super sound, and I think a lot of it has to do with their offense and what (their defense) sees all the time — you’ve got to have great eyes and you’re not going to take chances with blitz. They play it tight, they play it in front of you. Sometimes when guys are taking chances with all these different blitzes, if you can pick it up you can get a lot of space out there, you can get a lot of one-on-one type stuff. This is the exact opposite. They’re going to keep things in front. They've seen them, they’ve got great help and they’ve got great eyes in terms of the RPO game because of all the stuff their offense goes at them.”