BOUNTIFUL — Residents can get rid of household hazardous waste on Saturday, Oct. 13, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the city’s maintenance facility, 950 S. 200 West.

Items that can be dropped off include antifreeze, batteries, car cleansers, degreasers, drain cleaners, flea powder, floor waxes, furniture polish, insecticides, lacquers, laundry products, mothballs, oven cleaners, paint and paint thinner, photographic chemicals, rodent poison and waste motor oil.