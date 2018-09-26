Unified police officer Tiana Hunter takes a photo of Amanda Pyper on a Unified police Harley-Davidson motorcycle during Vehicle Day at Olympus Junior High School in Holladay on Wednesday. Vehicle Day is a college and career awareness activity that exposes students to different careers in an interactive way.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.