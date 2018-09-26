PROVO — Provo police are investigating the third fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Utah this week.

The accident happened about 12:50 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Riverside Drive and State Street. And adult man, possibly in his 60s, was struck while in the crosswalk by a Honda Civic heading north, said Provo Police Lt. Brian Taylor.

The man's name was not immediately released.

The car was driven by a woman in her early 20s, he said. There was no preliminary indication that intoxication was a factor, Taylor said. Investigators were still trying to determine Wednesday what color the traffic lights were and who had the right of way.

Additional details will be added as they become available.

The fatal accident was the third of its kind this week.

On Monday night, Tammy Colton, 47, of West Valley City, was crossing 4700 South at 1463 West in Taylorsville on her way home from work and trying to catch a bus, when she was hit by two vehicles, according to Unified police.

On Tuesday morning, Carol Lee Hambleton, 66, of Taylorsville, was walking her bicycle across a crosswalk on 700 East at 3300 South in South Salt Lake when she was hit by a southbound vehicle, said South Salt Lake police detective Gary Keller.