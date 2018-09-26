In a rare solo presser on the eve of what will be a “Throwdown Thursday” President Donald Trump takes the mic today at 3:00 pm MDT.

President Trump is expected to field questions from the media regarding his visit to the U.N. General Assembly, Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation and the accusations leveled against him, and the fate of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Updates and live analysis from the Deseret News opinion team will follow.

Evan Vucci President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the Lotte New York Palace hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

2:54 p.m.

Before taking to the podium, the president would be wise to reflect on Sen. Jeff Flake’s speechhe gave on the Senate floor today as well as our opinion editor’s recent column: Boyd Matheson: The Supreme Court is too political, and it's Congress' fault.

3:05 p.m.

Trump starts the press conference from New York with a rundown on trade. Declaring victory in his negotiations with world leaders, the real question across America will be if the effects are positive for Main Street or Wall Street.

Some industries already are expressing concerns over tariffs. Farmers, technological sectors and the car industry are among those hit early with pressure from increasing prices.

3:10 p.m.

A Fox News reporter interestingly asks why the White House didn’t investigate reports immediately when allegations came out, citing the example of the Justice Clarence Thomas hearings.

The president declares it’s simply a con job that the media has bought into. He says because Kavanaugh had gone through so many background checks, it all appears to be obstruction from Democrats.

Just as sweeping generalities in allegations are dangerous, so too are sweeping dismissals of accounts that clearly need to be fully pursued.

3:20 p.m.

Trump hints that he could see this nomination not working out and infers that a female nominee could face similar allegations.

The fact that Michael Avenatti, the lawyer representing one of Kavanaugh’s accusers, is entering the fray actually provides the president a foil and adversary to go against that is easier to attack than the accusers. Whether Avenatti is earnest or opportunistic (he is a front runner as a potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate), he is not helping his client — he is weaponizing a victim.

This is part of the politicization of the Supreme Court that is absolutely wrong.

3:30 p.m.

Trump claims he doesn’t want to do anything that will conflict with tomorrow’s hearing with Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh. Having a solo press conference and devolving into campaign rally-style rambling answers to questions from the media is an interesting way to show it.

3:40 p.m.

President Trump launches into a long explanation of his history of North Korea negotiations. He tells reporters he doesn’t want to play the time game on denuclearization.

Many question whether North Korea will truly and fully take steps to denuclearize as it has a pattern of promising and not delivering.

3:45 p.m.

A Sky News reporter questions whether his choice of words as president of the United States, including the phrase “con job,” is sending a bad message to woman around the world.

While it is the president’s prerogative to disagree with words or actions of Democrats and reporters, words do have meaning, and that meaning matters. Discounting or dismissing the experiences of victims is not helpful to a critical conversation the nation must continue to have.

4:05 p.m.

This is no laughing matter: President Trump charges the “fake news” for the reaction of delegates at the U.N. assembly yesterday as he listed the many accomplishments of the U.S. economy. The president is clearly more comfortable in campaign mode than he is in governing mode. While defending his economic accomplishments, he may also be demonstrating the true art of the filibuster — or he may have mastered circular breathing. Sadly, after all is said and done today, much more will be said than done.

4:10 p.m.

The president spent time reviewing many of Judge Kavanaugh’s qualifications for the bench. It is odd that all of his praise and accolades were centered in talent, intellect and qualifications, but he did not mention character. The hearing tomorrow will be centered in the Senate’s role to assess the character and temperament of someone who could receive a lifetime appointment to the highest court in the land. Character counts.

The president restated that he will watch the proceedings with an open mind and could be persuaded in his opinion. Every member of the judiciary committee should also keep an open mind. The hearings to this point have focused heavily on Kavanaugh’s talent and qualifications — tomorrow, character takes center stage.