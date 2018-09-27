SALT LAKE CITY — One of the narratives surrounding the Utah Jazz heading into the 2018-19 season is that this squad is incredibly deep, with multiple quality players available at each position.

As such, it could become an interesting game of math for coach Quin Snyder to determine who will be a regular part of his rotation and how much time each player will see the floor. There’s little chance he’ll be able to play all 15 guys on the roster regularly. Ten is likely a more reasonable number, and that might be a player or two too many.

So who will play and who will get squeezed out of the rotation, assuming the players Snyder most wants to utilize stay healthy? No one will know for sure until the regular season begins, but last year’s rotation and the fact Snyder wants to move more and more into positionless basketball may provide a few hints.

With Grayson Allen replacing Jonas Jerebko the only difference from the 2017-18 team, last season's rotation is a good place to start. Donovan Mitchell led the team and was tied for 20th in the NBA in minutes played (33.4 per game). The Jazz will need Mitchell on the floor as much as possible, but how will Snyder balance that with resting his young star?

Beyond Mitchell in the backcourt, Ricky Rubio averaged 29.3 minutes per game last season, and Royce O’Neale finished sixth on the team in minutes played, splitting time between shooting guard and small forward.

Adam Fondren, Deseret News Utah guard Dante Exum brings the ball up court at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017.

The two biggest wild cards in figuring out how Snyder might divide the 96 backcourt minutes are Dante Exum and Alec Burks. Exum missed most of last season with a shoulder injury, but played quite well after returning in mid-March. He was signed to a three-year, $33 million deal during the summer. That’s a significant investment for a player who is still more about potential than actual impact. Will his playing time reflect that investment?

As for Burks, he saw his playing time dwindle last season, but experienced a bit of a resurgence in the playoffs. He still has value as a player who can get to the basket. Additionally, he’s entering the final year of his contract. How might that affect his play?

“It’s up to (Snyder),” Burks said Monday. “I don’t dictate playing time. That’s up to him. He’s going to dictate all that. Let’s just see what happens.”

The forward spots will be of intrigue due to the number of players who could see time there, and because those spots provide Snyder the best opportunities to be creative with the lineup, especially as it relates to spacing the floor around Rudy Gobert.

Last year, Joe Ingles averaged 31.5 minutes per game at small forward and Derrick Favors still played a lot of his time at power forward, although that decreased after the February trade for Jae Crowder. As for backup forwards, Snyder has a number of players who probably deserve significant playing time, including Crowder, O’Neale and Thabo Sefolosha. Even Exum said at media day he envisions playing with Rubio and Mitchell at times.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Utah forward Derrick Favors dunks the ball against the Houston Rockets at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, May 4, 2018.

In truth, while Favors may start at power forward, he may see fewer minutes there than either Sefolosha or Crowder.

“I think rather than focusing on any one player, I think collectively our group is very versatile,” Snyder said Monday. “However we describe players, that’s why we use the (positional) description, because we all understand what it means, but I’d like to think of our guys in a little bit different terms as far as just what they can individually do and how they can impact the game.”

At center, Gobert will get the lion’s share of minutes, and Favors will likely get the majority of the remaining time at the position. He signed a contract in the summer that will pay him $18 million this season.

Based off last season, Allen, Tony Bradley, Raul Neto, Georges Niang and Ekpe Udoh will likely be the players on the outside of the rotation looking in this season.