The Rise & Shout Podcast is a weekly discussion of BYU sports between brothers Matt and Adam Mangum. The show has been on the air since 2010 and is a mix of analysis, fan talk and, occasionally, a little nonsense.

BYU has another game on the road against a highly-ranked opponent. How can the Cougars pull off the upset and do Matt and I believe it’s possible? Also on this week’s show: the weak passing game, the strange dissatisfaction some fans have with a 3-1 season, and women’s volleyball might run the table.

