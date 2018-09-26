SALT LAKE CITY — Water officials will hold a series of open houses across the state to gain feedback from residents in determining new water conservation goals.

The open houses, which will all run from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., will be held on the following dates and at the following locations:

• Thursday, Sept. 27, Timpview High School, 3570 Timpview Drive, Provo.

• Tuesday, Oct. 2, Social Hall, 212 N. Main, St. George.

• Wednesday, Oct. 3, Sevier County Fair Grounds Auditorium, 410 E. 200 South, Richfield.

• Thursday, Oct. 4, Grand County Middle School, 439 S. 100 East, Moab.

• Tuesday, Oct. 9, North Davis County Library, 562 S. 1000 East, Clearfield.

• Monday, Oct. 15, Hillcrest Junior High School, 178 E. 5300 South, Murray.

• Tuesday, Oct. 16, Logan Library, 255 Main, Logan.

Utahns who can’t attend one of the open houses can also give feedback via a short Regional Water Conservation Survey at surveymonkey.com/r/localgoals.