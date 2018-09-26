SALT LAKE CITY ― It’s a protest that many, including the United Kingdom’s Royal Mail Service, consider pretty crummy.
Citizens of the UK have recently started to send empty chip bags in the mail to a chip company as a form of protest against the company's non-recyclable packaging.
According to BBC, the bags are being sent back to Walkers, a potato chip company that is more commonly known in the United States as Lay’s.
It is part of an effort to inspire the company to make its packaging more environmentally friendly.
But the Royal Mail Service has recently asked people to discontinue this form of protest.
"We strongly encourage customers not to post anything into the postal system which is not properly packaged,” said a Royal Mail spokesperson in a statement reported by BBC. "(Chip) packets can't go through the machines, they are not normal mail items therefore my hardworking colleagues need to manually sort them, which adds to time."
The Walkers company has pledged to make their packaging 100 percent recyclable by 2025, but UK consumers say that's not good enough, BBC News reported.
The Huffington Post reported that the protest was started by 61-year-old retired teacher Geraint Ashcroft. It gained traction when Ashcroft posted a petition on the campaign website 38 Degrees.
Ashcroft claims that citizens of the UK consume approximately 6 billion bags of potato chips a year. Since the bags are not recyclable, they end up in landfills.
In an effort to raise awareness of the campaign, many people have taken to social media, posting pictures of themselves putting Walkers bags in the mail using the hashtag #PacketInWalkers.
Reactions to the protest have been mixed. While hundreds have joined in, many others are criticizing the campaign’s approach.