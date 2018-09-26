SALT LAKE CITY ― It’s a protest that many, including the United Kingdom’s Royal Mail Service, consider pretty crummy.

Citizens of the UK have recently started to send empty chip bags in the mail to a chip company as a form of protest against the company's non-recyclable packaging.

According to BBC, the bags are being sent back to Walkers, a potato chip company that is more commonly known in the United States as Lay’s.

It is part of an effort to inspire the company to make its packaging more environmentally friendly.

But the Royal Mail Service has recently asked people to discontinue this form of protest.

"We strongly encourage customers not to post anything into the postal system which is not properly packaged,” said a Royal Mail spokesperson in a statement reported by BBC. "(Chip) packets can't go through the machines, they are not normal mail items therefore my hardworking colleagues need to manually sort them, which adds to time."

The Walkers company has pledged to make their packaging 100 percent recyclable by 2025, but UK consumers say that’s not good enough, BBC News reported.

.@walkers_crisps it's crunch time! Sending my packet back to you today - we need recyclable packaging sooner than 2025! #PacketInWalkers pic.twitter.com/vpoBMbJnOg — Jess Hodge (@Jess_Hodge_) September 21, 2018

The Huffington Post reported that the protest was started by 61-year-old retired teacher Geraint Ashcroft. It gained traction when Ashcroft posted a petition on the campaign website 38 Degrees.

Ashcroft claims that citizens of the UK consume approximately 6 billion bags of potato chips a year. Since the bags are not recyclable, they end up in landfills.

In an effort to raise awareness of the campaign, many people have taken to social media, posting pictures of themselves putting Walkers bags in the mail using the hashtag #PacketInWalkers.

.⁦@walkers_crisps⁩ produce 4bn packets of crisps every year! We can’t wait until 2025 for them to go plastic free. 310,000 people agree #packetinwalkers pic.twitter.com/URqrp2H6KV — Cathy Warren (@Caffy45) September 20, 2018

Reactions to the protest have been mixed. While hundreds have joined in, many others are criticizing the campaign’s approach.

If you want to make a point, then surely its best to #boycottwalkers rather than #packetinwalkers — Bredbury (@Bredbury12) September 26, 2018

@walkers_crisps I'm a walkers customer, and want you to do everything you can to change to plastic free packaging before 2025. You produce 4bn packets a year - 7 years is too long to wait to tackle plastic waste #PacketInWalkers pic.twitter.com/T7FMmo2N6S — Gemma Clifton (@GMACITN) September 23, 2018

If everyone involved in #packetinwalkers stopped generating empty crisp bags by not buying the product in the first place, wouldn't that be a cleaner protest? Plenty of discarded Walkers packets blowing around which could be sent back to the company. — Peter Wall (@RollingJ) September 26, 2018

@walkers_crisps My family and I love Walkers crisps! But we are trying to reduce our single use plastic now - not in 7 years time. Please switch away from plastic so we can continue to buy and enjoy them! In the meantime, we will be posting any packets to you #PacketInWalkers pic.twitter.com/hiWTcObDx7 — rhianbee12 (@rhianbee12) September 24, 2018

Hmm as much as I support the purpose and iniative behind this campaign - surely a more effective (& environmentally friendly way) to protest would be to boycott the product?? #packetinwalkers — Germaine (@gmason81) September 26, 2018

@walkers_crisps crisp packets take up to 80 years to rot, ditch plastic packets before 2025. #PacketInWalkers pic.twitter.com/gookQ19UyV — Aino Kattelus (@AinoKattelus) September 25, 2018

#PacketInWalkers One packet on its way to Walkers. Sure I will find more littered on the streets to post. 2025 @walkers_crisps get your act together #DoItNow pic.twitter.com/zkFGonx65n — Sue Coates (@westfieldsue) September 23, 2018