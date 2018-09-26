SALT LAKE CITY — A brief outage left hundreds of Delta Air Lines flights grounded Tuesday night.

The company said Wednesday that the airline’s systems were up and running after a “technology issue” affected the Delta system, grounding flights nationwide.

"Delta IT teams are working diligently to address a technology issue impacting some of our systems. We have issued a Delta groundstop as we work to bring systems back up as quickly as possible. We apologize to all customers for this inconvenience," the statement said.

Our teams have restored all IT systems after a technology issue briefly affected some of our systems this evening. All groundstops have been lifted. https://t.co/02Y7MHwi06 — Delta (@Delta) September 26, 2018

The airline said its "employees are now working diligently to accommodate customers whose travel plans have been affected."

Passengers first experienced delays around 6:50 p.m ET. Delta acknowledged the problem at 8:30 p.m, The New York Times reported.

The flight-tracking service FlightAware showed that Delta canceled three flights but delayed more than 600 total flights, which represents 20 percent of the total amount of flights for the airline, according to USA Today.

Flights were delayed for about 90 minutes, USA Today reported. It still remains unclear how many flights were canceled.

Travelers told CNN that the Delta outage forced them to miss their flights. Dic Donohue, who was traveling from Boston to Orlando, said he missed his connecting flight to Atlanta.

"Did make it out, but a lot of us missed connections," he tweeted."Personally I'm stranded at ATL until I can get our tomorrow AM."

Delayed 2+ hours leaving Orlando. Did make it out, but a lot of us missed connections. Personally I’m stranded at ATL until I can get our tomorrow AM. — Dic Donohue (@DicDonohue) September 26, 2018

Sherry Coleman Collins, who traveled from New Orleans to Atlanta, told CNN she was sitting on the tarmac for an hour.

"Terribly inconvenient, but the crew was great," she tweeted. "Happy to be safely home!"

But it wasn't all bad. Dan Scott, who flew from Philadelphia to Atlanta, shared on Twitter that gate agents brought the passengers doughnuts to keep them content, according to CNN.

WPVI in Philadelphia confirmed that the doughnuts were from Dunkin’ (sans Donuts).