Utah State softball has announced its complete competition schedule for the 2019 season with the addition of its matchups in five non-conference tournaments.

Utah State's 2019 schedule is highlighted by six opponents that played in the 2018 postseason. Arizona State and Florida both advanced to the Women's College World Series. Additionally, the Gators and Sun Devils finished the 2018 season ranked in the top 10, while another three of USU's opponents were receiving top-25 votes. Utah State will also meet two first-time opponents in Florida and Louisville.

The season will start at the Titan Classic, hosted by Cal State Fullerton, Feb. 8-10. There, the Aggies will take on Northwestern, Loyola Marymount, Pacific, Louisville and the host Titans. Utah State will then travel to Tempe, Arizona, to play in the Arizona State-hosted Littlewood Classic on Feb. 15-17. The Aggies will face Central Michigan, South Dakota, Florida, Illinois State and close the weekend against ASU. The month of February will wrap up at the Silicon Valley Classic, co-hosted by Santa Clara and San José State. USU will play Montana, CSU Bakersfield and Santa Clara in Santa Clara, before changing sites to play Ball State and CSUN in San Jose.

March will open with the Aggies playing a little closer to home, as they head to the Red Desert Classic in St. George, Utah, on March 2-3. The tournament, held at the Canyons Softball Complex, will feature meetings with Southern Utah, Saint Mary's, Utah Valley and CSU Bakersfield. Utah State will then return to California for the final preseason tournament, hosted by Cal Poly, from March 8-9. The weekend will include a pair of games against both Iowa State and Cal Poly.

From there, Utah State will jump into Mountain West play. The Aggies will open conference play on the road with a series at Nevada (March 15-17). Other road league series include Colorado State (March 29-31), Boise State (April 12-14) and San José State (April 26-28). Utah State will play host to UNLV (March 22-24), New Mexico (April 5-7), Fresno State (April 18-20) and San Diego State (May 9-11).

Along with the Mountain West series, the Aggies will have several head-to-head contests with regional opponents throughout the season. USU will play at Weber State on March 20, at Idaho State on April 3, at Utah Valley on May 3 and at BYU on May 7. The Aggies will also host BYU on April 9 and Utah Valley on May 5.

The Mountain West does not sponsor a conference softball tournament. Qualifying teams will begin postseason play at the NCAA Regionals, with Super Regionals following. Both rounds will be played at regional sites across the country. Exact dates and locations for the regional rounds will be announced at a later time. The 2019 Women's College World Series will be played May 30-June 5, at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.