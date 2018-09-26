SALT LAKE CITY — Will Smith celebrated his 50th birthday in style.

In a stunt that definitely takes the birthday cake for most outrageous of the week (so far), Smith bungee jumped from a helicopter outside the Grand Canyon.

Cameras captured the stunt for a YouTube video, which you can watch below:

Smith was hooked to a harness and bungee cords. At one point in the video, he dangled over a gorge. At another, he swung over a chasm.

"This is some of the most beautiful stuff I've ever seen in my life," Smith said.

But even the Fresh Prince admitted he felt scared about the jump. He said he went "from pure terror to absolute bliss” during the jump.

Smith completed the stunt nearly six months after the “Yes Theory” challenged him to face one of his biggest fears, according to USA Today. He chose the big jump on his birthday as his fear to be conquered.

Smith traveled to the stunt with his friends and family — specifically wife Jada Pinkett-Smith, former co-star Alfonso Ribeiro — to the Little Colorado Gorge on Navajo Nation land, which is east of the Grand Canyon.

Social media came along for the ride, too.

