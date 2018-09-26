LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON — The Cecret Lake Trail will be closed from the trailhead to the Albion Basin Campground as crews with the Salt Lake City Department of Public Utilities move in heavy equipment to repair the aging dam at the lake.

The first phase of construction started Monday, and during the next 30 days the earthen dam, built in the 1920s, will be brought up to code.

“The dam has deteriorated to the point where we must make these repairs before winter,” Public Utilities Director Laura Briefer said in a statement.

According to the city, the dam will need to be partially excavated around the outlet works. Large machinery will often be present, and portable generators, drills, saws and pumps will create temporary noise.

Concrete and grout will be used to repair the dam, and the city said crews will take strict precautions to keep uncured concrete from the waters of the riparian area. The concrete structure will be covered with earth when completed.

The department maintains the dam as part of its water supply and watershed management. The reservoir currently drains to a natural lake below the outlet of the dam.

When the project is completed, the dam will be 12 feet wide, and repairs will not change the level of the lake, which doesn’t contain any fish. Following repairs, crews will fully restore and revegetate the area surrounding the dam.