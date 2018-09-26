SALT LAKE CITY — Police in two jurisdictions were busy this week dealing with people who allegedly used 911 for reasons other than what the emergency reporting system was designed for, according to reports.

Just after midnight on Monday, an intoxicated man at a grocery store in Salt Lake City requested that someone in the store call an ambulance "so he could sleep at the hospital," according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

Police noted in their report that the same 47-year-old man had twice called 911 over the past two days for the same reason.

"EMS refused to transport the (man) to the hospital and advised (police) that the (man) was a constant 911 caller and had reported no emergency," the report states.

Rather than the hospital, the man was arrested for investigation of emergency reporting abuse and intoxication and taken to jail.

Later that same day, another man was arrested by Unified police in a separate incident for allegedly calling 911 at least 10 times trying to get his gun back, according to a jail report.

On Sunday, a 60-year-old man was yelling at children playing on a nearby community playground next to his house, the report states. As the juveniles were walking away, they heard a "pop" like a gunshot, according to the report. Police were called to the area of 4200 South and 2200 West.

"Due to past history and (the man's) strange behavior, officers obtained permission (to search the house) and located the gun. The gun was taken into safekeeping and booked into evidence," the report states.

The man then called 911 10 times on Sunday and two more times on Monday "to complain about this gun being taken and wanting to report it stolen," according to the report.

The man was advised by police that his gun was not stolen, was given instructions on how to get it back, and advised to stop calling 911 or he would be arrested, the report states.

The man was booked into jail at 6:20 p.m. Monday.