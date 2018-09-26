SALT LAKE CITY — UPS is looking to hire more than 1,500 seasonal employees in the Salt Lake area to support the anticipated increase in package volume during the Christmas season.

Currently, UPS is hiring at its regional hub, 380 S. 6400 West, and at its Salt Lake City hub, 2040 W. Parkway Blvd.

The full- and part-time seasonal positions — primarily package handlers, drivers and driver-helpers — have long been an entry point for permanent employment at UPS.

Tractor-trailer and package car driver jobs start at $18.75 per hour. Pay for package handlers and for driver-helpers starts at $10.35 per hour.

Interested job seekers must apply online at UPSjobs.com. Videos featuring employees describing their work experience at UPS are also available at the UPS jobs website.

Permanent UPS jobs — including part-time jobs — offer health care and retirement benefits. At many UPS locations, part-time employees in college are eligible to receive up to $25,000 in tuition assistance through the company’s Earn and Learn program.