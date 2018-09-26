SALT LAKE CITY — A majority of Utahns don't believe President Donald Trump deserves a second term in office, according to a UtahPolicy.com poll released Wednesday.

Asked if the president has "performed his job well enough that he should be re-elected" in 2020, 57 percent of likely Utah voters surveyed said it was time to give someone new a chance to serve.

Only 38 percent told pollster Dan Jones & Associates that Trump should be re-elected. The poll was conducted of 809 likely Utah voters Aug. 22-31 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percent.

The poll showed men evenly split over the president's future, while 67 percent of women said one term was enough. Among Republicans, nearly a third, 31 percent, said they want someone else in the White House after the next election.

Trump has long struggled in Utah, one of the most Republican states in the nation.

Utah voters said in a March 2016 Deseret News/KSL poll that they would vote for a Democrat for president for the first time in more than 50 years if Trump became the Republican nominee.

Soon after saying they preferred Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders or former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to Trump, he finished a distant third in the Utah Republican Party's caucus vote, behind Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Ohio Gov. John Kasich.

Even in the 2016 general election, Trump was unable to win a majority of the vote in Utah, taking the state with just over 45 percent of ballots cast, his lowest margin of victory nationwide.

In results reported earlier this month, the same UtahPolicy.com poll found that 41 percent of Utahns strongly disapprove of the job the president is doing, compared to only 23 percent who strongly approve.