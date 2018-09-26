SOUTH SALT LAKE — A chain-reaction involving four vehicles, including a school bus and a van with special needs adults, on Wednesday resulted in no serious injuries.

The incident began just after 8:30 a.m. when a pickup truck attempted to make a left turn onto West Temple at 3300 South, said South Salt Lake police detective Gary Keller. The sun was in the driver's eyes and he did not see an oncoming van from the Columbus Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps people with disabilities, he said.

The pickup T-boned the van, Keller said. Three to five special needs adults were in the van, he said. The impact from the crash spun the van into a school bus on West Temple, Keller said. Furthermore, an object described as a "brick" of steel was launched from the back of the pickup into the windshield of a nearby semitrailer parked at a convenience store, Keller said.

The driver of the semi was sitting in his cab drinking coffee when he was sprayed by shards of glass from his shattered windshield, according to police.

Amazingly, Keller said no serious injuries were reported and no one was taken to a hospital. There were 20 to 25 elementary schoolchildren on the bus. A bus bridge was set up to get them to school, he said.