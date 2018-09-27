SALT LAKE CITY — Open your mouths and open your wallets, folks, the annual Downtown Dine O’Round is fast approaching. Now in its 16th year, the two-week event has various downtown restaurants offering discounted mix-and-match food combos during lunch and dinner. The lunch options feature two courses, while the dinner offerings include three. From Sept. 28-Oct. 14, patrons can attend the participating restaurants, ask their server for a Dine O’Round menu and make their selections. No special sign-ups, coupons or cards needed.

We scoured the master Dine O’Round menu and picked the items that make us the most hungry. Read on.

$10 lunches

Provided by Bourbon House The Juicy Lucy burger and deviled eggs at Bourbon House in Salt Lake City.

Bourbon House (19 E. 200 South): Choice of Deviled Eggs, Ham and Cheese Cracklins or Baked Peppers, with choice of Juicy Lucy, Prime Rib Dip, Meatball Sub, Chickpea Burger or Carnitas Tacos

These Bourbon House offerings sound luscious. We’ve got our eye on the Juicy Lucy. The burger features Black Angus beef stuffed with fontina cheese, served with roasted garlic aioli, tomato, lettuce and red onion. The deviled eggs also look interesting — they’ve got curry-candied bacon, bourbon-smoked paprika and pickled mustard seeds.

Gourmandise (300 E. 250 South): Choice of Soup, Side Salad or Cookie, with choice of Beef Brisket Grilled Cheese, G’s Grilled Cheese or Hearty Chicken Cobb Salad

Whoever decided to combine beef brisket and grilled cheese deserves our respect. Gourmandise serves its Beef Brisket Grilled Cheese on sourdough bread, with pickled sweet red onions and havarti cheese. There’s also a gluten-free option for those who need it.

$25 dinners

Court Mann, Deseret News The Lamb Shank plate at Cedars of Lebanon in Salt Lake City.

Cedars of Lebanon (152 E. 200 South): Choice of Zeitouni or Spicy Hummus, with choice of Lamb Shank, Combination Kebab or Moujadara, with choice of Baklava or Rice Pudding

The Lamb Shank at Cedars of Lebanon is so tender that it practically falls off the bone. The Middle Eastern restaurant serves the lamb atop a bed of flavorful yellow rice — which soaks up the lamb juices to wonderful effect. The dish also comes with a small portion of lightly sautéed peppers, carrots and zucchini.

Whiskey Street (323 S. Main St.): Choice of Crab Ravioli, BBQ Shrimp or Deviled Eggs, with choice of Cider-Brined Pork Chop, Bourbon 'n Coke Meatloaf or Bison Bolognese, with Gingerbread Ice Cream Sandwich

A gingerbread ice cream sandwich? Are you kidding us? We hope not. Whiskey Street makes its gingerbread cookies and ice cream in-house. The restaurant hasn’t yet decided which homemade ice cream it’ll use — they sometimes whip up a brown butter and bacon flavor, but they might opt for vanilla. Patrons won’t know until they show up. As for us, we’ll be there with hearts and mouths wide open.

$35 dinners

Stoneground Kitchen (249 E. 400 South): Choice of Bruschetta or Fire Roasted Antipasti, with choice of Conchiglie and Boar Sausage Coil or House Cured Pork with Peach Jam, with choice of Chocolate Budino or Fog Créme Brulee

We couldn’t get more details on Stoneground Kitchen’s Dine O’Round offerings — these items aren’t mentioned on its normal menu. But when we hear phrases like “boar sausage coil” and “cured pork with peach jam,” we take notice.

J. Wong’s (163 W. 200 South): Salt Pepper Fish, Thai Spicy Lamb, with Mango Sticky Rice

Check out the Thai Spicy Lamb. These lamb chops are charcoal grilled, and include krachai root, bamboo shoots and peppercorns in a curried soy reduction. And hey, J. Wong’s is including mango sticky rice, which is scientifically proven to be the best end to any meal.