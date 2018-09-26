Each week the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with over 80 percent of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats each week.

Here’s a look back at some headliner performances from Week 6.

Class 6A

Brandt Opheikens, Weber — Recorded 12 tackles and three sacks to lead Weber to the 31-0 victory over Syracuse as the Warriors improved to 3-0 in Region 1.

Isaiah Afatasi, Kearns — Carried the ball 19 times for 206 yards and three TDs to power Kearns to a 39-27 win over Cyprus.

Josh Glad, East — Led East to a 33-8 win over Herriman as he pounded out 150 yards and two touchdowns on only 12 carries.

Dayne McDonald, Riverton — Completed 9 of 19 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for 124 yards and two more touchdowns to lead Riverton to a 41-12 win over Copper Hills.

Class 5A

Ma’a Notoa, Skyridge — Was dominant on the ground in Skyridge’s 52-28 win over Provo as he carried the ball 32 times for 257 yards and four touchdowns.

Jake Shaver, Jordan — Led Jordan to a 34-17 win over rival Brighton as he rushed for 117 yards and four touchdowns on only 15 carries.

Josh Gallegos, Roy — Recorded eight tackles and then grabbed two interceptions to lead Roy to a narrow 24-21 region victory over Bountiful.

Bernard Pena, Box Elder — Led Box Elder to a 36-34 triple-overtime win over Viewmont as he carried the ball 31 times 212 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning TD and two-point conversion in the third overtime.

Class 4A

Dallin Brown, Pine View — Carried the ball 20 times for 180 yards and two scores as Pine View eased past Snow Canyon for a 41-13 victory.

Harrison Judd, Payson — Workhorse back carried the ball 25 times for 171 yards and two TDs as visiting Payson rolled past Uintah 50-21.

Kaeden Kincaid, Stansbury — Caught two passes for 59 yards and two TDs and then also carried the ball 13 times for 148 yards and two more scores to lead Stansbury to a comfortable 48-14 win over Ogden.

Nukuluve Helu, Tooele — Rushed for 194 yards and five TDs on 17 carries to lead Tooele to a 63-21 region win over Ben Lomond.

Class 3A

Parker Thomas, Grantsville — It was another big day a the office for Parker Thomas as he rushed for 233 yards and three touchdowns to lead Grantsville to a 38-17 win over Union.

Hunter Easterly, Juan Diego — His 201 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries helped lead the Soaring Eagle to a narrow 35-28 win over Richfield.

Carter Thackeray, Morgan — Completed just 8 of 15 passes, but four of those completions went for touchdowns as he finished with 168 yards to lead Morgan to an easy 51-7 win over Judge Memorial.

Class 2A

Brooks Myers, Millard — Completed 24 of 39 passes for 338 yards and two TDs to lead Millard to a 49-28 win over American Leadership.

Kael Atkinson, South Summit — Passed for four touchdowns and rushed for another, all in the first half, as South Summit rolled to a 62-7 win over Gunnison Valley.

Jarett Reidhead, Grand — Led the way defensively for Grand with seven tackles and two sacks as the Red Devils picked up an impressive 30-0 shutout victory over North Sevier.

Class 1A

McKay Foy, Altamont — He carried the ball 13 times for 294 yards and three touchdowns as Altamont traveled West and came out with a big 55-0 win at West Wendover, Nev.

Paxton Henrie, Milford — Only caught four passes, but all four of them went for touchdowns as he finished with 112 yards to lead Milford to a 26-13 win over Duchesne. He also added five tackles and an interception defensively.