1 of 2
View 2 Items
Buy photos
Qiling Wang, Deseret News
Box Elder High School's Bernard Pena (45), shown here against Bountiful in Week 5, had another great performance in Week 6 to lead the Bees to a triple overtime win over Viewmont.

Each week the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with over 80 percent of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats each week.

Here’s a look back at some headliner performances from Week 6.

Class 6A

Brandt Opheikens, Weber — Recorded 12 tackles and three sacks to lead Weber to the 31-0 victory over Syracuse as the Warriors improved to 3-0 in Region 1.

Isaiah Afatasi, Kearns — Carried the ball 19 times for 206 yards and three TDs to power Kearns to a 39-27 win over Cyprus.

Josh Glad, East — Led East to a 33-8 win over Herriman as he pounded out 150 yards and two touchdowns on only 12 carries.

Dayne McDonald, Riverton — Completed 9 of 19 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for 124 yards and two more touchdowns to lead Riverton to a 41-12 win over Copper Hills.

Class 5A

Ma’a Notoa, Skyridge — Was dominant on the ground in Skyridge’s 52-28 win over Provo as he carried the ball 32 times for 257 yards and four touchdowns.

Jake Shaver, Jordan — Led Jordan to a 34-17 win over rival Brighton as he rushed for 117 yards and four touchdowns on only 15 carries.

Josh Gallegos, Roy — Recorded eight tackles and then grabbed two interceptions to lead Roy to a narrow 24-21 region victory over Bountiful.

Bernard Pena, Box Elder — Led Box Elder to a 36-34 triple-overtime win over Viewmont as he carried the ball 31 times 212 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning TD and two-point conversion in the third overtime.

Class 4A

Dallin Brown, Pine View — Carried the ball 20 times for 180 yards and two scores as Pine View eased past Snow Canyon for a 41-13 victory.

Harrison Judd, Payson — Workhorse back carried the ball 25 times for 171 yards and two TDs as visiting Payson rolled past Uintah 50-21.

Kaeden Kincaid, Stansbury — Caught two passes for 59 yards and two TDs and then also carried the ball 13 times for 148 yards and two more scores to lead Stansbury to a comfortable 48-14 win over Ogden.

Nukuluve Helu, Tooele — Rushed for 194 yards and five TDs on 17 carries to lead Tooele to a 63-21 region win over Ben Lomond.

Class 3A

Parker Thomas, Grantsville — It was another big day a the office for Parker Thomas as he rushed for 233 yards and three touchdowns to lead Grantsville to a 38-17 win over Union.

Hunter Easterly, Juan Diego — His 201 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries helped lead the Soaring Eagle to a narrow 35-28 win over Richfield.

Carter Thackeray, Morgan — Completed just 8 of 15 passes, but four of those completions went for touchdowns as he finished with 168 yards to lead Morgan to an easy 51-7 win over Judge Memorial.

Class 2A

Brooks Myers, Millard — Completed 24 of 39 passes for 338 yards and two TDs to lead Millard to a 49-28 win over American Leadership.

Kael Atkinson, South Summit — Passed for four touchdowns and rushed for another, all in the first half, as South Summit rolled to a 62-7 win over Gunnison Valley.

Comment on this story

Jarett Reidhead, Grand — Led the way defensively for Grand with seven tackles and two sacks as the Red Devils picked up an impressive 30-0 shutout victory over North Sevier.

Class 1A

McKay Foy, Altamont — He carried the ball 13 times for 294 yards and three touchdowns as Altamont traveled West and came out with a big 55-0 win at West Wendover, Nev.

Paxton Henrie, Milford — Only caught four passes, but all four of them went for touchdowns as he finished with 112 yards to lead Milford to a 26-13 win over Duchesne. He also added five tackles and an interception defensively.

James Edward
James Edward James is the prep editor and Real Salt Lake beat writer.
Add a comment