SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Sept. 26
Abby Huntsman spoke with the Deseret News about what she thinks about Colin Kaepernick, Donald Trump and being labeled a “conservative.” Read more.
Tim Ballard’s new book was featured on ESPN as part of a plan to stop “modern slavery.” Read more.
Utah Rep. Mia Love’s FEC issues “part and parcel” of campaigns, according to her new attorney. Read more.
In a new video, the new UVU president welcomed students back to school in six different languages. Read more.
Deseret News Opinion Editor Boyd Matheson wrote that the Supreme Court is too political, and it’s Congress’ fault. Read more.
Sports highlights:
- Former Utes football player Eric Weddle shares what he's learned in his 11-plus years in the NFL
- Brad Rock: Copycats will show up if Utah Jazz continue trajectory
- Video: Breaking down the surprises from the first week of high school football region play
- Podcast: Can upstart Cougars hang with the nationally ranked Huskies?
Our most popular:
- $18 million worth of cocaine found in bananas donated to Texas prison, report says
- 'Poldark' fans, take heart! The PBS drama is about to return and we're here to get you ready
- These religious practices by kids are linked to better well-being as young adults
- Utah teen riding in car shot, killed by nearby target shooters
- Brad Rock: The day 'Hot' Rod Hundley stood tall with Elgin Baylor on civil rights
National headlines:
- What Thursday's hearing with Kavanaugh and Ford will look like
- ‘People actually laughed at a president’: At U.N. speech, Trump suffers the fate he always feared
- Pope confirms he will have last word on naming China bishops
- Tropical Storm Rosa quickly strengthens off Mexico's Pacific coast, may become hurricane
- U.S. puts sanctions on Venezuela first lady, other officials