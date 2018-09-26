The Utah football team, still hoping to find its offensive rhythm, takes to the road this week for a matchup with the always-dangerous Washington State Cougars. Having dropped its Pac-12 opener to Washington, and with No. 7-ranked Stanford looming next on the schedule, the time is now for the Utes to get things in gear. Ute Insiders Dirk Facer, Mike Sorensen and Trent Wood discuss this week’s important contest, exploring the challenges that Washington State — and head coach Mike Leach — present. Also on this week's edition, Utah men’s basketball coach Larry Krystkowiak talks about his special bond with the late Jon Huntsman, and Deseret News columnist Doug Robinson shares his thoughts on former Ute and current Baltimore Ravens standout Eric Weddle.