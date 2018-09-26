BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes is grabbing attention early in the 2018 season, as the Cougars have implemented an offensive scheme that's helped the program get off to a 3-1 start.

With No. 20 BYU set to face No. 11 Washington in Seattle on Saturday, Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger examines the fly sweep at BYU under its first-year OC.

That includes the challenges the Cougars have in implementing the system, the history of the fly offense, as well as how the fly sweep played its part in BYU's 24-21 upset win at then-No. 6 Wisconsin.

"All is well now," Dellenger wrote. "Mangum has become a multi-tasking wizard, and Grimes’s new sweep-heavy, motion-filled offense has helped BYU surge to a 3–1 start and a No. 20 ranking in the AP poll ahead of a trip to No. 11 Washington. The Cougars’ offense has been far from prolific, averaging just 320 yards a game so far, but it has been effective, producing crunch-time scores on the road against Arizona and the Badgers, and it has hogged the ball to keep BYU’s strong defense rested."

Warner excelling in San Francisco

NFL rookie and former BYU linebacker Fred Warner started his third straight game for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a 38-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. This time, he lined up alongside fellow young 'backer Reuben Foster, who was suspended for the first two games of the season.

While the 49ers defense struggled in a game where Kansas City led 35-10 at halftime, there were some bright spots. Warner, who had a game-high 11 tackles, graded out as one of the top San Francisco players in the game, according to Pro Football Focus.

"He put up five run stops against the Chiefs on Sunday. Warner’s 16.7 percent run stop percentage through three weeks is tied for second highest among NFL linebackers," team reporter Keiana Martin wrote on the 49ers website.

Through three weeks, Warner is third in the NFL in tackles with 33. He's also second in solo tackles with 28. The expectation is for Warner and second-year pro Foster to team up at linebacker for years to come.

“It went well,” Foster told NBC Sports of his first time playing alongside Warner. “It’s like me and Fred never missed a game together, like we’ve been playing together since high school or middle school. It felt amazing with him next to me, calling the plays out.”

BYU women's volleyball coach Heather Olmstead picked up her 100th career victory Tuesday night as the nation's top-ranked Cougars swept Pepperdine on the road.