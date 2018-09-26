PROVO — There's been a lot of moving parts within the BYU football defensive backfield, both prior to the season and through four games played this season, which is why the play of junior Austin Lee has been so beneficial.

Playing alongside and rotating with converted cornerbacks Dayan Ghanwoloku and Troy Warner, while being backed up primarily by Tanner Jacobson and Sawyer Powell, the 6-foot, 200-pound Utah transfer has proved invaluable to his position.

"He's done a good job and he's made plays when they've been there," said BYU safeties coach Preston Hadley. "What makes him so valuable to us right now is his versatility. He can play both at strong and at free safety, two positions which are pretty different in our system. But he has that athleticism."

Lee prefers to talk about his position group rather than himself and feels the group, as a whole, has acquited itself nicely, despite its relative youth.

“I feel like the safeties as a whole have done well,” Lee said. “There’s been some guys dinged up, but a lot of guys have stepped up. … As a whole, I think we’ve been able to communicate well with the cornerbacks and the linebackers.”

He's one of those guys mindful to study a lot of film, and he's always asking good questions in position meetings and he takes good notes. He prepares and does everything he can to be at his best come game day. BYU safeties coach Preston Hadley, on Austin Lee

One of the more notable injuries has been to Ghanwoloku, who was injured during BYU's win over Wisconsin. Lee's role has perhaps expanded in the wake of the loss of Ghanwoloku, whose status is uncertain heading into Saturday's matchup with Washington.

Fortunately, Lee is preparing hard to reprise his lead role in the defensive backfield, much like he's done since arriving at BYU just prior to the 2017 season.

"He does his work and does it first thing in the morning," Hadley said. "He's one of those guys mindful to study a lot of film, and he's always asking good questions in position meetings and he takes good notes. He prepares and does everything he can to be at his best come game day."

As for assuming a leadership role, Lee is quick to credit his entire position group, pointing out the influence of players who don't see the field much, like Gavin Fowler and Austin Kafentzis. Altogether, Lee believes the relative youth of his position group has helped galvanize everyone to lift their preparations and subsequent play.

“That’s what you want. You want everyone to step up with their game,” Lee said. “There’s a lot of leadership guys and even guys you haven’t seen much on the field.”

Lee believes the biggest test for his group will come this Saturday when taking on the Huskies, armed with experienced quarterback Jake Browning and standout receivers such as Aaron Fuller and Provo native Ty Jones. In preparing to take on the Huskies, Lee is focused on the same mindset that helped the Cougars get past Arizona and the Badgers in the early season.

“We just don’t back away from anyone. We respect them and understand that they’re really good,” Lee said. “They’re really dynamic. … So we’ve got to be resilient and disciplined in everything we do.”